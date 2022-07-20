BTS leaves space for Suga in photo from J-Hope’s Jack In The Box pre-release party as rapper falls ill: ‘Always 7’

It’s always seven–regardless of whether all seven members of BTS are present or not. Recently, J-Hope shared several photos from the pre-release party of his album, Jack In The Box. While RM, Jin, Jimin, V and Jungkook were present, Suga was unable to make it as he had a fever the previous day. Nevertheless, J-Hope tagged him in the photo, reminding fans of the months when Suga had to take a break from the band owing to his shoulder surgery. At the time, the members unfailingly made space for Suga at every concert, group hug and mentioned him in every speech, saying that their victories would not have been possible without him.

One fan wrote, “Hobi tagging Yoongi and Joon holding his arm out for him, cannot deal.” Another fan shared earlier photos where the group left space for Suga in their group hug and wrote, “Bangtan will always leave a space for yoongi.”

bangtan will always leave a space for yoongi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/hbkM1sKrPK — .‿. (@AqsaKir21849717) July 19, 2022

J-Hope and Suga share a close friendship, a bond that ARMY refers to as ‘Sope’. Prior to the release of the album, Suga had written a post for ARMY saying, “I suddenly had a fever since yesterday morning..^^

I didn’t attend because I afraid I got covid so I was getting tested for it TT I feel so pity too TT

Fortunately, I’m back to normal body temperature, so please don’t worry too much.” J-Hope added, ” I love you, bro. Don’t get sick.”

J-Hope’s Jack In The Box album released on July 15 and the rapper is all set to go for Lollapalooza.