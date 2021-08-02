BTS leader RM sang Daler Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun at age 14 in school: ‘It’s really famous’

BTS’s leader and spokesperson RM has a special memory associated with Daler Mehndi. The South Korean rapper and producer had once sung Mehndi’s Tunak Tunak Tun Tun when he was in middle school at the age of fourteen.

K-pop band BTS comprising RM, Jungkook, Kim Taehyung (V), Suga, Jimin, Jin and J-Hope are yet to visit India, however, the group has made it clear that they would love to visit the country and visit their eager fans here as well. During one of these conversations, RM revealed that the popular Punjabi song, Tunak Tunak Tun Tun was a hit in South Korea as well, and that he had sung the song when he was 14 years old.

“I could say that the most famous Indian song in Korea is Tunak Tunak Tun. It’s really famous. I sang it when I was a middle school student when I was 14,” the rapper told Rolling Stone India in 2017.

If RM was a fan of Daler Mehndi at the age of 14, Jimin is a Bollywood fan and has watched Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots several times. The film featured Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani in the lead roles and was one of the biggest hits of 2009. During V Live session last year, the singer mentioned that he had watched 3 Idiots several times during the lockdown last year.

At the time it caused much of a frenzy on social media and Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, who produced the movie, took to Twitter to thank the singer. “Thank you @BTS_twt for showing love for #3Idiots (folded hands emoji) PS: When you are tensed, tell your heart #ALLIZZWELL.”

Speaking about visiting India, BTS leader RM told NDTV last year, “Once this time passes, and when these crazy things all finish, then we want to be there and see the Army in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person.”

BTS is on a high this year, as their song Butter reigned for eight weeks, with a small interruption from their recently-released single Permission To Dance, which was co-written by Ed Sheeran.