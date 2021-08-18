BTS leader RM embarrasses members with awkward photos, fans demand he reveal his Twitter account

BTS leader RM brought much joy to his fans when he shared embarrassing photos of his fellow bandmates, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin and V and used them as his phone’s wallpaper. The rapper posted seven pictures, featuring each member, through the official BTS account on Twitter.

On Tuesday, RM showed off his new phone. “My new #Zflip,” he tweeted. The tweet was soon followed by photos of his different wallpapers. Dividing the photo dump into two parts, RM first shared pictures of himself, Jin, J-Hope and Jimin, with the caption, “BTS edition,” with a purple heart emoticon.

RM shared the next set of photos with Suga, V, Jungkook and wrote, “On popular demand…” The photos were taken at different points during the septet’s journey. Fans were in splits on seeing the photos, but also demanded that RM should reveal his secret Twitter account. Fans tweeted, “By popular demand…it’s just proof that Namjoon is definitely lurking on Twitter.” Others were convinced that he has a secret account on Twitter.

The BTS members don’t have official individual Twitter accounts. They have accounts on Weverse, where fans interact with the artists. In the past few weeks, BTS hosted several live sessions on VLive. V hosted a session that was gatecrashed by RM, J-Hope danced to numerous songs and Jungkook had a karaoke night.

BTS’s song Butter became a summer rage as it dominated the Billboard’s Hot 100 for more than eight weeks. In a statement, RM had said, “It feels like a dream. The times are what they are, but when we released ‘Butter,’ we never imagined that it would hold the No. 1 spot for seven straight weeks. After it hit seven weeks, we joked that it would be nice to get a ‘baton touch,’ but it’s an honor that it became true.” Their other single, Permission To Dance, co-written with Ed Sheeran took the top spot for a short while as well, before Butter replaced it.