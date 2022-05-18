BTS: K-drama Tomorrow releases statement after ARMY uproar on Jungkook, V’s names and birthdates in death list

After BTS ARMY erupted in fury over Jungkook and V’s names and birthdates being used in the K-drama Tomorrow in a dead registry, the makers released a statement. The statement read, “(The birth dates on the list) are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions [behind them].”

Fans who watched the latest episode of Tomorrow closely observed names in a registry mentioning the people who have died. One of the names on the list, is BTS V’s real name, Kim Taehyung, and the birthdate, 1971.12.30. ARMY reacted as they realised that the makers had used V’s real name and birthdate, even if they had switched the year from 1995 to 1971. One name also featured Jungkook’s birthdate. They took to Twitter to slam the show, calling them ‘disgusting and unprofessional’. They also demanded legal action against the Tomorrow team for using the band members names and birthdates.

Tomorrow is a fantasy drama that is based on the webtoon of the same name. It stars SF9‘s Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong, a human, who finds himself in dire straits while looking for a job. He encounters grim reapers Goo Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Lim Ryoong Goo (Yoon Ji On), who work together to save the lives of those who are contemplating suicide, and he ends up joining their team in the underworld as their youngest member.

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of their album Proof, which will feature three tracks along with their old hits. Big Hit has been releasing videos where the members explain why they chose a specific song for the CDs. Till now, V and Jin have explained why they chose Singularity, Zero O’ Clock and Moon for the album. The album will be out on June 10.