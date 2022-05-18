scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

BTS: K-drama Tomorrow releases statement after ARMY uproar on Jungkook, V’s names and birthdates in death list

Tomorrow makers released a statement and said the names and birthdates used in the show are purely co-incidental and not related to BTS.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 12:22:12 pm
TomorrowTomorrow makers released a statement after using Jungkook and V's name (Photos: Instagram/ Jungkook, V)

After BTS ARMY erupted in fury over Jungkook and V’s names and birthdates being used in the K-drama Tomorrow in a dead registry, the makers released a statement. The statement read, “(The birth dates on the list) are simply a combination of numbers, and there are no other intentions [behind them].”

Fans who watched the latest episode of Tomorrow closely observed names in a  registry mentioning the people who have died. One of the names on the list, is BTS V’s real name, Kim Taehyung, and the birthdate, 1971.12.30. ARMY reacted as they realised that the makers had used V’s real name and birthdate, even if they had switched the year from 1995 to 1971. One name also featured Jungkook’s birthdate. They took to Twitter to slam the show, calling them ‘disgusting and unprofessional’. They also demanded legal action against the Tomorrow team for using the band members names and birthdates.

Also Read |BTS’ J-Hope reacts to Jin doing ‘cute stuff’ by himself as singer poses proudly with Pikachu: ‘You’re going around alone…’

Tomorrow is a fantasy drama that is based on the webtoon of the same name. It stars SF9‘s Rowoon as Choi Joon Woong, a human, who finds himself in dire straits while looking for a job. He encounters grim reapers Goo Ryun (Kim Hee Sun) and Lim Ryoong Goo (Yoon Ji On), who work together to save the lives of those who are contemplating suicide, and he ends up joining their team in the underworld as their youngest member.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Meanwhile, BTS is gearing up for the release of their album Proof, which will feature three tracks along with their old hits. Big Hit has been releasing videos where the members explain why they chose a specific song for the CDs. Till now, V and Jin have explained why they chose Singularity, Zero O’ Clock and Moon for the album. The album will be out on June 10.

Best of Express Premium

Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...Premium
Sanjiv Bajaj: ‘Like GST Council, need a platform to sort Centre-state iss...
Explained: Where coal blocks cases standPremium
Explained: Where coal blocks cases stand
How to tackle the inflation spiralPremium
How to tackle the inflation spiral
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement