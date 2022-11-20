scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 20, 2022

BTS’ Jungkook’s Dreamers song out: A peppy track full of festive vibes, ARMY says it’s ‘perfect for FIFA World Cup’

Jungkook's new song Dreamers, for the FIFA World Cup, has been released. Have you heard it yet?

JungkookJungkook has released a new song.

It’s the day that all ARMY has been waiting for–the release of Jungkook’s song Dreamers for the FIFA World Cup 2022. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the song, and expressed their pride for the vocalist. The music video is expected to be out on November 22.

Jungkook’s Dreamers is peppy, and catchy and captures the excitement for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. ARMY has already begun trending the song, and one wrote, “This is just beautiful!” Another added, “His voice is just magical.” Others commented on the ‘festive vibes’, saying it fits the spirit of football. “This is the perfect song for the world cup,” one added. Jungkook will also perform the song at the opening ceremony in Qatar.


It has been an emotional rollercoaster of a year for BTS and ARMY. Soon after their debut anniversary, the band had expressed their exhaustion at the idol system and discussed their status as a k-pop group. They took a break to pursue their solo careers, but returned for their Busan concert, their last scheduled event for the year.

Two days later, they announced that they would be heading for military service, which would begin with Jin. Nevertheless,  while Jin prepares for military service, the other band members are keeping ARMY busy. RM will release his album Indigo on December 2, and Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and V are expected to release their solo albums by next year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 20-11-2022 at 10:52:13 am
