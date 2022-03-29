BTS’ Jungkook tests positive for Covid after landing in US ahead of Grammy’s, ARMY prays for his and J-Hope’s recovery

BTS’s youngest member, Jungkook tested positive on landing in the US, just days ahead of the band’s Grammy appearance as well as their Las Vegas show. The band’s agency Big Hit Music released a statement that Jungkook had tested negative for Covid-19 in South Korea but took tests in the US after feeling discomfort in his throat. The agency mentioned that Jungkook’s participation in the upcoming schedule would be determined in time by the local Covid-19 regulations.

The statement read, “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jungkook being diagnosed with Covid-19. Jungkook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT).”

“While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jungkook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT). Jungkook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine,” it added.

The statement further read, “Jungkook’s participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on Covid-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists’ health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans.” ARMY has taken to social media, sending wishes to Jungkook and J-Hope, hoping they have a speedy recovery.

On Monday, BTS members RM, Suga, Jin, and V had travelled to the US, while Jungkook had departed earlier. J-Hope, who has also tested positive, is currently under quarantine in Seoul. The members are expected to perform at live shows in April, but it is uncertain if all seven would be on stage.