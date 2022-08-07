scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

BTS’ Jungkook dances to Suga’s That That in new Vlog, says he misses band members: ‘Hope they’re enjoying life’

Jungkook was the latest member from BTS to share his VLog, where he went camping.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 10:41:16 am
BTSBTS' Jungkook was the latest to share his VLog (Photos: YouTube)

BTS members have been bringing much joy to their fans in the form of their VLogs. After Jimin, V and RM, it was Jungkook’s turn, and this time the group’s youngest member decided to go camping. In the 40-minute video, Jungkook discussed several things, including My You for ARMY, and mentioned how much he missed the other members. Of course being Jungkook, his VLog was also mostly filled with him finding some good food too.

Also Read |BTS: V tells fan to ‘calm down’ after they ask if it ‘hurt when he fell from heaven’; Jungkook gives cheeky response to ARMY’s pick-up lines

Jungkook talked about the song My You, and said that the reason why he wrote the song for his fans is because they’re the reason the band exists. He also addressed his ever-changing Instagram feed that is always a case for much perplexed discussion among his fans, as he had deleted his posts at one time and changed the layout as well. He also proved that he was the biggest fan of Suga’s That That with PSY, and showed off his dance moves, something he has been doing for ARMY every chance he gets, perhaps more than Suga himself.

In an emotional part of the video, Jungkook roasts a marshmellow and says he misses the members. “I wonder what they’re doing. I hope they’re enjoying life,” he says. At the end of the VLog, he writes BTS ARMY Forever, on the sand.

The members have frequently referenced each other in their VLogs, as they express a bit of a confusion in engaging in activities without the other. During the promotions of his solo activities, J-Hope had expressed his nervousness of doing interviews and VLives alone without the others, and V had mentioned Jin during his In The Soop: Friendcation episode with his Wooga Squad.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

Meanwhile, BTS will return with their variety show, Run BTS, which will return next week.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 10:41:16 am

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

IND vs WI 4th T20I Highlights: India defeat West Indies by 59 runs, seal series 3-1

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Opinion

As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Sri Lanka defers arrival of China ship, go-ahead given hours before Gota fled

Sri Lanka defers arrival of China ship, go-ahead given hours before Gota fled

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Shah Rukh-Kajol to Janhvi-Sara, all the cameos in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement