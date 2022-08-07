BTS’ Jungkook dances to Suga’s That That in new Vlog, says he misses band members: ‘Hope they’re enjoying life’

BTS members have been bringing much joy to their fans in the form of their VLogs. After Jimin, V and RM, it was Jungkook’s turn, and this time the group’s youngest member decided to go camping. In the 40-minute video, Jungkook discussed several things, including My You for ARMY, and mentioned how much he missed the other members. Of course being Jungkook, his VLog was also mostly filled with him finding some good food too.

Jungkook talked about the song My You, and said that the reason why he wrote the song for his fans is because they’re the reason the band exists. He also addressed his ever-changing Instagram feed that is always a case for much perplexed discussion among his fans, as he had deleted his posts at one time and changed the layout as well. He also proved that he was the biggest fan of Suga’s That That with PSY, and showed off his dance moves, something he has been doing for ARMY every chance he gets, perhaps more than Suga himself.

camping day with jungkook pic.twitter.com/Ic44BM2dv1 — atia (@pipervkoo) August 6, 2022

In an emotional part of the video, Jungkook roasts a marshmellow and says he misses the members. “I wonder what they’re doing. I hope they’re enjoying life,” he says. At the end of the VLog, he writes BTS ARMY Forever, on the sand.

“what are the members doing right now? Are they enjoying their life? I miss you guys” ㅡ 220806, Jeon Jungkook In his vlog 🥺 pic.twitter.com/e89p5wTLxK — bts quotes archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) August 6, 2022

The members have frequently referenced each other in their VLogs, as they express a bit of a confusion in engaging in activities without the other. During the promotions of his solo activities, J-Hope had expressed his nervousness of doing interviews and VLives alone without the others, and V had mentioned Jin during his In The Soop: Friendcation episode with his Wooga Squad.

Meanwhile, BTS will return with their variety show, Run BTS, which will return next week.