BTS’ Jungkook dances to Suga’s That That in new Vlog, says he misses band members: ‘Hope they’re enjoying life’

August 7, 2022 10:41:16 am
BTS members have been bringing much joy to their fans in the form of their VLogs. After Jimin, V and RM, it was Jungkook’s turn, and this time the group’s youngest member decided to go camping. In the 40-minute video, Jungkook discussed several things, including My You for ARMY, and mentioned how much he missed the other members. Of course being Jungkook, his VLog was also mostly filled with him finding some good food too.
Jungkook talked about the song My You, and said that the reason why he wrote the song for his fans is because they’re the reason the band exists. He also addressed his ever-changing Instagram feed that is always a case for much perplexed discussion among his fans, as he had deleted his posts at one time and changed the layout as well. He also proved that he was the biggest fan of Suga’s That That with PSY, and showed off his dance moves, something he has been doing for ARMY every chance he gets, perhaps more than Suga himself.
camping day with jungkook pic.twitter.com/Ic44BM2dv1
— atia (@pipervkoo) August 6, 2022
In an emotional part of the video, Jungkook roasts a marshmellow and says he misses the members. “I wonder what they’re doing. I hope they’re enjoying life,” he says. At the end of the VLog, he writes BTS ARMY Forever, on the sand.
“what are the members doing right now? Are they enjoying their life? I miss you guys” ㅡ 220806, Jeon Jungkook In his vlog 🥺 pic.twitter.com/e89p5wTLxK
— bts quotes archive⁷ (@btsqtsarchive) August 6, 2022
The members have frequently referenced each other in their VLogs, as they express a bit of a confusion in engaging in activities without the other. During the promotions of his solo activities, J-Hope had expressed his nervousness of doing interviews and VLives alone without the others, and V had mentioned Jin during his In The Soop: Friendcation episode with his Wooga Squad.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, BTS will return with their variety show, Run BTS, which will return next week.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Chinese and Taiwanese warships eye each other as drills due to end
Over half the MBA institutes have ‘zero’ research papers to their credit, finds NIRF 2022
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Watch: 3 eye-catching visuals from Day 9 of CWG 2022
JEE Main 2022: NTA releases final answer key; result expected soon
Alabama town disbands police department over racist text
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info
Friendship Day 2022: From Suhana Khan-Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, the new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry
Tripura looks to strengthen cyber security frontier as it sets up data centre
Data services suspended for five days, Manipur govt says ‘tense communal situation’
M M Kalburgi murder case: Store owner identifies bike rider involved in crime
ISRO’s maiden SSLV carrying earth observation and student satellite blasts off from Sriharikota