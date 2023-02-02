scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Advertisement

BTS’ Jungkook breaks months of silence, addresses rumours of new album, gets marriage proposal from RM: ‘If I was to be reborn…’

BTS's youngest vocalist Jungkook surprised his fans with a VLive, and later V joined in with an Instagram Live too.

BTS JungkookBTS Jungkook surprised fans with a midnight live yesterday (Photo: Instagram/ Jungkook)
Listen to this article
BTS’ Jungkook breaks months of silence, addresses rumours of new album, gets marriage proposal from RM: ‘If I was to be reborn…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

After several months of silence, BTS’ Jungkook did a midnight  Weverse Live for ARMY, much to their delight. He explained his months of silence, saying that contrary to popular belief, he wasn’t working on his album. Instead, he was just sitting and relaxing at home, and enjoying the feeling of having nothing to do. In the Weverse Live that spanned over three hours, with V joining in later. Jungkook sang Dreamers, Still Life, Jimin’s latest song Vibe and RM’s Wild Flower. He also poured a few drinks for himself, while talking to ARMY and read their comments. RM spammed his VLive comment section with ‘Please marry me’ notes, too. Jungkook’s dog Bam made a surprise entry too, and Jungkook had to tell him to wait after giving him several hugs.

Talking about his album, Jungkook had said, “I have put an all stop, on preparing my album and I think it’s become like a habit. I haven’t been doing anything, and i like this, not doing anything. and I think I have said this before, but if i was to be reborn, I want to be a rock. and I feel like right now I am like a rock.” He sang a few songs, but declined to sing RM’s Sexy Nukim and said, “His English is too good, so won’t try.” He responded to questions about Jin, and said that he was doing well. “I think Jin hyung’s been well. he occasionally sends a message in the group chat.”

The singer also flirted back with ARMY and responded to wedding proposals and said, “Marry me? But can you handle me? I’m not someone that’s easy to handle.”

Jungkook had scripted history after he opened the FIFA 2022 World Cup Ceremony with his song Dreamers. Prior to the Live, he was last seen bidding Jin an emotional goodbye at the military camp. His silence worried fans, while others speculated that he was busy with his album, as he had said that he would release it after Suga. There was also much talk about him being the Calvin Klein ambassador, but nothin has been confirmed as yet.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-02-2023 at 10:37 IST
Next Story

Pathaan director Siddharth Anand reveals why Hrithik Roshan wasn’t in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: ‘There was a thought back then…’

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Inside Amrita Arora’s birthday party: Kareena Kapoor invites AP Dhillon, Arjun Kapoor joins Malaika Arora
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close