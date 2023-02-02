BTS Jungkook says he feels like a rock: ‘I haven’t been doing anything’

BTS band member and singer Jungkook recently went live on Weverse, where he spilled some beans about his upcoming solo album. In his chat with ARMY, the singer revealed that he is enjoying his break and explained that he has not worked on his album for a while now.

Jungkook, who poured himself a drink while interacting with his fans, said, “Have I prepared for my album? No, I haven’t prepared for my album. All of you must be anticipating a lot. I have put an all stop (in preparing for the album) and I think it’s become like a habit. I haven’t been doing anything, and I like this, not doing anything.”

He added, “I think I have said this before, but if I was to be reborn, I want to be a rock and I feel like right now I am like a rock.”

[Jungkook explaining the meaning behind his tattoos] 🐰 Okay let me explain! First of all I’ve got ARMY here and this is the first tattoo I ever got. ARMY is like someone who’s dignified to me, and someone I’m so proud of, so it made no sense to be +pic.twitter.com/tXYMGVpJUl — 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 2, 2023

During the live chat, the 25-year-old pop singer sang a few songs and declined to sing RM’s “Sexy Nukim” and said, “His English is too good, so won’t try.” He responded to questions about Jin, and said that he was doing well. “I think Jin hyung’s been well. He occasionally sends a message in the group chat.”

Jungkook also addressed a fan proposal and said, “Marry me? But can you handle me? I’m not someone that’s easy to handle.”