BTS’ Jungkook removes iconic eyebrow piercing, much to ARMY’s distress: ‘Need it for sanity’

BTS’s Jungkook underwent a look change and ARMY is still coming to terms with it. Recently, the band’s lead vocalist shared a video where he is humming a song in the car, and fans noticed that he didn’t have his usual eyebrow piercing, which had formed a significant part of his look since the Butter promotions last year.

WAIT WHAAAT ?? JUNGKOOK REMOVED HIS EYEBROWS PIERCING ??? 😲😲 pic.twitter.com/aAFu25m4jK — BTS L¡ve Stream!n L¡nks (@BTSLiveStreamin) February 26, 2022

Fans took to social media to express their shock, saying that they missed the eyebrow piercing. One wrote, “Jungkook removed his eyebrow piercing, how can I live life now?” Another asked, “I need it back for my sanity.” A third wrote, “You’ll be gone, but never forgotten!” Others echoed similar sentiments, saying that they didn’t ‘know how to live life’ anymore.

Last year, after much speculation about his eyebrow piercing with many calling it fake, Jungkook confirmed that the piercing was indeed real and that he had grown tired of just putting stickers.

Jungkook had also sent ARMY into a tizzy as he requested for help, and took to Instagram asking for places to eat ‘delicious spicy’ grilled chicken. As it was addressed in Korean, fans were unsure what he really meant and thought that his story meant ‘ask him a question’, and sent him messages instead. One wrote, “Lolol poor guy just opened the flood gates for chicken lolol.” Another added on The BTS Weverse translation page, “Poor me didn’t know what was in Korean …and thought he said ask me a question. Sent him a stupid message.”

Meanwhile, BTS has a busy couple of months ahead. The septet will perform in Seoul, which will be their first offline concert after almost two years. In April, after attending the Grammy Awards, they will also perform at Las Vegas. The band would perform in Las Vegas at the Allegiant Stadium, from April 8 to 9 and April 15 to 16.