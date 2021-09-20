BTS’s Jungkook once pretended to be a cameraman to hide from Ashton Kutcher, watch video

It’s always a joy for ARMY to watch BTS interviews — as the septet are so unapologetically themselves, and have no inhibition. One such occasion was when Late Late Show television host James Corden played hide and seek with the group while he and Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher played seekers. The challenge between the two of them was to see who could find more BTS members.

In the hilarious episode, James Corden instructed the BTS members to hide anywhere in the studio and counted to ten. On being found, they would have to be brought back to the studio. Jimin was the first to be found by Ashton, as he was just under the table. Corden found V, who was trying to pretend to be sound editor.

Next, Corden found RM who was hiding behind a curtain, and then Suga who was trying to hide among the crew members. Kutcher found Jin, who was hiding in the photobooth, taking a photo of himself. The hilarious part was when Kutcher carried Jin on his shoulder to the studio. Corden then found J-Hope, who had hidden in the darkest corner. However, the highlight of the game was when RM revealed Jungkook’s whereabouts to Ashton. It turns out, Jungkook was pretending to be a cameraman, and was in front of them, all the time. Fans particularly enjoyed the way Ashton Kutcher picked up the BTS members and carried them, while Corden held them by the hand.

Apart from having Butter and Permission To Dance raging through the Billboard Top 100, BTS will next be seen at the UN General Assembly, where they would give a speech.