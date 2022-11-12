scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar

Jungkook, of the K-pop band BTS, will be performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022. He will also be a part of the soundtrack.

BTS' Jungkook to perform at the opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2022.

BTS‘ youngest member Jungkook is all set to be a part of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on November 20. BigHit’s official handle made the announcement on Saturday where they added that Jungkook will also be a part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack.

“Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” tweeted the official handle of BTS.

Many of BTS’ bandmembers are pursuing solo projects now since the band is on hiatus after Jin’s military enlistment was announced. After J-Hope’s solo album Jack in the Box and Jin’s solo track with Coldplay The Astronaut, RM also recently announced his debut solo album Indigo.

A few months ago, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth on his track Left and Right.

ALSO READ |BTS’ RM announces debut solo album Indigo, to release on December 2

Shakira, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas Diplo, Kizz Daniel, Calvin Harris, Nora Fatehi, and Trinidad Cardona are also expected to be part of the upcoming ceremony.

Over the years, the soundtracks of the FIFA World cup have acquired a special status in pop culture. We Are the Champions by Queen, Waka Waka by Shakira, and We Are One (Ole Ola) by Pitbull are some of FIFA anthems that are still popular across the world.

