BTS’ Jungkook to perform at FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Qatar

BTS‘ youngest member Jungkook is all set to be a part of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on November 20. BigHit’s official handle made the announcement on Saturday where they added that Jungkook will also be a part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack.

“Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!” tweeted the official handle of BTS.

방탄소년단 ‘정국’이 2022 FIFA 카타르 월드컵 공식 사운드트랙과 월드컵 개막식 공연에 참여합니다. 많은 기대 부탁드립니다!

Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MwJ2kdNRBp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) November 12, 2022

Many of BTS’ bandmembers are pursuing solo projects now since the band is on hiatus after Jin’s military enlistment was announced. After J-Hope’s solo album Jack in the Box and Jin’s solo track with Coldplay The Astronaut, RM also recently announced his debut solo album Indigo.

A few months ago, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth on his track Left and Right.

Shakira, Dua Lipa, J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas Diplo, Kizz Daniel, Calvin Harris, Nora Fatehi, and Trinidad Cardona are also expected to be part of the upcoming ceremony.

Over the years, the soundtracks of the FIFA World cup have acquired a special status in pop culture. We Are the Champions by Queen, Waka Waka by Shakira, and We Are One (Ole Ola) by Pitbull are some of FIFA anthems that are still popular across the world.