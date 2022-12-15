scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

BTS: Jungkook, Jimin tear up as Jin bids goodbye at military camp, RM promises ‘his younger brothers will follow soon’

A new video of BTS leaving Jin at the training camp has gone viral online, leading to an emotional outpour on Twitter.

The tears don’t stop for BTS ARMY. Just a day after the eldest member Jin left for his mandatory military service, a new video surfaced online where the visibly emotional members bid him goodbye. While most of them suppressed their tears, Jungkook’s tear-filled eyes got noticed by ARMY. It’s a well-known fact often reiterated by Jin himself, that he had ‘raised’ Jungkook since their debut.

In the video, the BTS members play around with Jin’s buzzcut. RM tells the camera, “I’m worried about Jin hyung who doesn’t like the cold, but his younger brothers will follow him soon.” In another part of the video, Jin tells them to go inside, and J-Hope refuses, “Why would we go inside?” V argues, “There will be one moment like this. There won’t be another one after this.”  J-Hope answers, “That’s right, this is only one time.” The band take selfies together, and then see him off as he runs off to enlist and does the salute, with the members looking on, rather emotional.

Later, Jimin, who rarely appears on Weverse, changed his photo to a selfie with him and Jin and wrote, “He would have begun training by now.”

Jin’s parting gift to fans was his song the Astronaut, which raged through Billboard charts. He also performed the song with Coldplay in Argentina. While the rest of the members schedules remain undecided, it is speculated that Suga would not be an active duty soldier owing to his shoulder injury. However, Big Hit agency has said that they cannot confirm anything as yet. Jungkook, V, Jimin are expected to release their solos in the next year as well, and RM is speculated to release another album before he enlists.

