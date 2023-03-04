BTS’ Jungkook is ‘vibing’ to Naatu Naatu, ARMY can’t believe he’s ‘mouthing the words’: ‘He’s a desi at heart’

BTS’ member Jungkook took social media by surprise when during a WeVerse live, he was listening to RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’. Jungkook seemed to be enjoying the track and was also lip-syncing, leaving desi ARMY really excited.

Indian fans of BTS went gaga over Jungkook’s music choice as one of them wrote, “Can’t believe he’s vibing to this song omg.” Another fan wrote, “do you guys know this song? this is from a recent movie called RRR! (he’s listening to Naatu Naatu from movie RRR).”

“Y’all won’t believe what does it mean to us desis like he’s even mouthing the words from this song,” read another comment while another fan called him “desi at heart.”

Can’t believe he’s vibing to this song omg😭😭pic.twitter.com/8nHRyGDlRe — sara⁷ 💙 (@ot7enthusiast) March 3, 2023

Naatu Naatu has been nominated at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original song category. Composed by MM Keeravani, the song has gained worldwide popularity. The song previously won the Golden Globe award in the same category.

The video was also shared by the official Twitter account of the film RRR and they wrote, “JUNGKOOK….❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.🕺🕺 We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea.🤗🤗 #RRRMovie.”

JUNGKOOK….❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 It’s amazing to know that you loved #NaatuNaatu so much.🕺🕺 We are sending a ton of love to you, the #BTS team, and the whole of South Korea.🤗🤗 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/ktAEfc56xB — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Jungkook was in news recently for deleting his Instagram account, which had a massive following. There was speculation that the singer had done so because some suspected stalking but he later took to WeVerse to share the reason behind deactivating his Instagram account. He wrote, “I left Instagram, it has not been been hacked. I deleted it because I don’t use it much. Don’t worry. It’s okay, I would rather do WeVerse Lives! I deleted the app immediately. Don’t think I’ll use it in future, letting you know in advance!”