Sunday, April 03, 2022
BTS’ Jungkook is stressed ahead of Twenty Five Twenty One finale just like every other fan: ‘I don’t like sad endings…’

BTS' Jungkook, who was recently released from quarantine, responded to fan queries on Instagram about the show, Twenty Five Twenty One.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2022 10:13:42 am
JungkookJungkook answered questions about Twenty Five Twenty One finale. (Photo: Instagram/ BTS, Netflix)

BTS’ Jungkook is worried about the Korean drama Twenty Five Twenty One just like the rest of us. The show, starring Nam Joo-hyuk and Kim Tae-ri has been keeping fans on their toes, owing to its unpredictable nature. As the show’s finale releases today, fans are still putting across theories whether the leads will end up together or not.

Jungkook, who spent most of his COVID-19 quarantine talking to ARMY, was asked if the show would have a happy ending or a sad ending. Jungkook, who had earlier shared videos of himself watching the show, answered, “I don’t like sad endings. Director-nim you heard us? We put our hope on you.”

Twenty Five Twenty One follows the story of a young girl, Kim Min-chae reading her mother’s diaries, from the days when she was an aspiring fencing champion. In a bittersweet fashion, the show shuttles between the past and the present, but has not yet revealed who Kim Min-chae’s father is. Fans have put across innumerable theories, and their questions will be answered today as the show will conclude after 16 episodes.

Meanwhile, BTS agency Big Hit announced that Jungkook has been released from quarantine, and will join the schedule for the Grammy Awards. J-Hope, who had tested positive a while ago, has recovered and has reached the US to join the rest of the members. After the Grammys, BTS will host a four-day concert in Las Vegas.

