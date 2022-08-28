BTS’ Jungkook’s golden cooking moments: From ‘magical’ potatoes glued to the plate to apologising to a fish, revisit his kitchen adventures

Jungkook isn’t called the Golden Maknae (youngest member) without reason. Apart from his singing, rapping, dancing skills along with electrifying stage presence, the youngest member is known for his relentless energy to win all competitions in Run BTS at any cost, and that includes showing his skills in the kitchen. Jungkook’s cooking skills have usually been praised by the members and he’s brought much joy with his serving of exemplary ramyeon. For Jungkook-biased ARMY, they never fail to enjoy watching him cook in the kitchen, albeit with mixed results.

However, not all of his endeavours have been successes and during one particular episode of Run BTS, his potatoes got cemented to his plate. Impressed with his own skills, Jungkook swirled the plate around several times to show that the potatoes refused to leave the plate, leaving his bandmates in splits. He even pretended to use it as a steering wheel. As Jin said, “You get ten points for laughter.”

ARMY usually enjoys watching Jungkook’s attempts at cooking and the manner in which he reassures himself that he has got it all together is particularly amusing. Of course, he is even known to be apologetic to his food, and once famously said sorry to a fish before cooking it: “I’m sorry and I’m very grateful.”

One of the favourite Run BTS episodes was when Jungkook and V had to cook a dish under Jin’s guidance and complete chaos ensued (not as much as RM and Jimin under Suga’s influence though). Despite Jin being on an emotional rollercoaster with them, the duo were far more successful with their dish than RM and Jimin who accidentally doused their kimchi pancake with extra salt, an error that V and Jungkook avoided narrowly. While Jin expressed exasperation and said he was done with V and Jungkook, he was still impressed by the end result. Not to mention, they had exquisite plating skills. J-Hope, who was the judge for the day, tasted the food and gave them a thumbs up, appreciating their prowess at cooking.

Ahead of Jungkook’s birthday on September 1, ARMY has been busy flooding Twitter with his best memes, videos and clips of the Golden Maknae struggling to outdo his band members in the kitchen and other games. The singer has much to celebrate, as his song Left And Right with Charlie Puth raged through Billboard and has received a nod at the MTV Video Music Awards for Best Song Of The Summer.