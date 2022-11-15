BTS Jungkook celebrates imaginary goal as he heads to FIFA World Cup in Qatar, smiling V does the victory sign at airport

While BTS’ Jin prepares to leave for military service, the other members have a host of things planned to keep ARMY busy. Jungkook was spotted at the airport leaving for Qatar as part of the FIFA World Cup schedule, where he would perform at the opening ceremony.

In a new video that’s doing the rounds on the internet, the vocalist pretends to kick an imaginary ball and celebrates his win. On the other hand, his close friend and band member V was spotted at the airport, cheerfully smiling at the paps from behind the mask. He also did the ‘V’ sign and revealed he was supported to depart with Jungkook.

jungkook!!! look at him omg 😭🥹 pic.twitter.com/CxpeX6FKdK — jk vids 🎥 (slow) (@jjklve_) November 15, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @koreadispatch

While many hoped that he would be heading to Qatar as well to cheer on Jungkook, there is much speculation that he would be heading to Mexico to shoot for the variety show Youn’s Kitchen, with Park Seo-joon and Choi Woo-shik. However, nothing has been confirmed as yet. The Winter Bear singer is expected to release his solo album early next year, and there has been much discussion about him returning to acting. He had earlier starred in the historical drama Hwarang: The Warrior Poet, with his close friends, Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik and Choi Woo-shik. The ‘Wooga Squad’ as they call themselves, had earlier starred in the reality show In The Soop: Friendcation earlier this year.

Meanwhile, the band’s leader, RM is preparing for the release of his solo album, Indigo, which will release on December 2, this year. The album reportedly has a collaboration with Pharrell Williams too.

The military service schedules for the rest of the members haven’t been announced as yet, but they’re expected to leave next year and reconvene in 2025 as a group again.