Monday, August 23, 2021
BTS’ Jungkook features in Beyonce’s Virgo Season Yearbook but not RM, ARMY protests

While BTS' Jungkook made it to Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook, RM didn't feature in the list, and fans are not pleased about the omission.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 1:42:45 pm
BeyonceJungkook features in Beyonce's Virgo Season Yearbook, but not RM. (Photos: BTS Official/Instagram, Beyonce/Instagram)

Beyonce has given Jungkook a nod. The international singer shared the Virgo Season Yearbook on her website, which featured childhood photos of several celebrities including Jungkook. The BTS member celebrates his birthday on September 1.

Other celebrities featured in the Virgo Season Yearbook include Ava DuVernay, Blake Lively, Billy Porter, Prince Harry, Idris Elba, Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennifer Hudson. Beyonce is a Virgo herself, and celebrates her birthday on September 4.

Beyonce

It’s surprising that BTS leader Kim Namjoon, known as RM, didn’t make it, as he is born on September 12. Fans have noticed the omission with one fan writing, “I see everyone congratulating Jungkook on being noticed by Beyonce but I must admit I’m a bit confused as Namjoon is also a Virgo not to mention he’s the leader of BTS and has written more of their songs. As well as the one who spoke at the UN.”

Another fan asked, “Beyonce, how about Kim Namjoon?”

Meanwhile, BTS has postponed the Map of the Soul Tour for the second time. The statement read, “Our company has worked hard to resume preparations for the BTS Map of the Soul Tour, knowing that all fans have been waiting eagerly and long for the tour. Due to changing circumstances beyond our control, it has become difficult to resume performances at the same scale and timeline as previously planned.”

