BTS’ Jungkook called ‘selfish, immature’ after he appeared drunk during live stream; ARMY defends golden maknae 

BTS’ Jungkook sparked controversy after he appeared drunk during a recent Weverse live stream. The singer received online backlash from various sections of fans following the broadcast. The controversy refuses to die down, as now a fan has taken to social media claiming that her friend saw Jungkook strolling the streets of Itaewon in a drunken state after his livestream.

As per Koreaboo, the fan later clarified that she saw him before the broadcast. Many fans also defended Jungkook, stating that he was free to take a stroll in the area where he lives. A fan wrote, “Jungkook lives in Itaewon, he can’t ‘go there’ if he lives there. And mind, you this man ended the livestream around 6 am and then replied to comments until 7 am, then saying he showered around 8 am. If y’all are gonna make up s**t about him, at least check if it makes sense.” Another fan defended the singer and wrote, “Jungkook’s new crime unlocked: he cannot now walk the streets where he lives 😭.”