BTS’ Jungkook called ‘selfish, immature’ after he appeared drunk during live stream; ARMY defends golden maknae
After a recent live stream, fans of BTS' Jungkook were quite concerned as they saw him in a drunken state.
BTS’ Jungkook sparked controversy after he appeared drunk during a recent Weverse live stream. The singer received online backlash from various sections of fans following the broadcast. The controversy refuses to die down, as now a fan has taken to social media claiming that her friend saw Jungkook strolling the streets of Itaewon in a drunken state after his livestream.
As per Koreaboo, the fan later clarified that she saw him before the broadcast. Many fans also defended Jungkook, stating that he was free to take a stroll in the area where he lives. A fan wrote, “Jungkook lives in Itaewon, he can’t ‘go there’ if he lives there. And mind, you this man ended the livestream around 6 am and then replied to comments until 7 am, then saying he showered around 8 am. If y’all are gonna make up s**t about him, at least check if it makes sense.” Another fan defended the singer and wrote, “Jungkook’s new crime unlocked: he cannot now walk the streets where he lives 😭.”
Meanwhile, another section of fans criticised him for getting drunk and staying up late despite having a BTS shoot schedule. The fan wrote, “Jungkook didn’t go to sleep after the live but went to Itaewon, according to this girl on TikTok whose friend saw him there drunk after the LIVE. Mind you, he had a group shooting schedule in a few hours. Selfish, egoistic, immature man.”
jungkook’s new crime unlocked : he cannot now walk the streets where he lives 😭 https://t.co/WLJG8IeQQv
— ً (@koostrous) February 27, 2026
On February 26, Jungkook surprised fans with a Weverse live session. During the livestream, he admitted to being “drunk.” He behaved freely during the interaction, spoke candidly, and was also seen cursing and flipping off a friend in a playful manner. During the live, Jungkook also spoke about following his own desires without worrying about what is considered “outside” of the typical “idol image.”
