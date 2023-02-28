scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Advertisement

BTS’ Jungkook deletes his Instagram account amid stalker rumours, reassures anxious ARMY: ‘It has not been hacked…’

Jungkook featured on Weverse Live today, where he sang songs for ARMY. Later, fans were baffled to learn that he had deleted his Instagram account.

JungkookBTS' Jungkook deletes his Instagram account.
Listen to this article
BTS’ Jungkook deletes his Instagram account amid stalker rumours, reassures anxious ARMY: ‘It has not been hacked…’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook treated ARMY to a short Weverse Live, where he discussed his dog Bam’s health, and also sang a few songs for fans. During the course of the live, Jimin and J-Hope made their appearance in the comments section, spamming Jungkook with their inside jokes. Jungkook was interrupted several times by the doorbell, which at first was perceived by fans as a threat from a stalker as there has been discussion about a person filming Jungkook at his boxing lessons.

However, the second time turned out to be someone he knew and the vocalist hastily bid fans a goodbye. Nevertheless, it came as a sudden surprise for fans when the vocalist deleted Instagram, leading to an eruption of various theories. Many saw it as the singer taking a precautionary measure against the saesang (stalker in Korean), who apparently has been sharing his photos and videos without consent. He reassured anxious fans saying, “I left Instagram, it has not been been hacked. I deleted it because I don’t use it much. Don’t worry.” His next post on Weverse read, “It’s okay, I would rather do Weverse Lives!” He added, “I deleted the app immediately. I’ll let you know in advance if I return!”

Also Read |BTS’ Jin ‘welcomes’ J-Hope to mandatory military service, schools him about making eye contact: ‘Angle of salute should be…’

Jungkook, who made his Instagram debut with the rest of his members in December 2021, has had quite the journey on the platform. From his handle username that had the entire alphabet and videos of himself practising boxing, the vocalist made good use of Instagram. He soon deleted his photos and shared photos in the grid format, before completely ignoring the platform and resorting to only Weverse. He took a break for a while after Jin’s departure for military service and returned in early February with a three-hour long Weverse Live. The singer said that he hasn’t been working on his album as speculated, in fact, he is just ‘taking a break’.

Also Read
BTS
BTS' Jin 'welcomes' J-Hope to mandatory military service, schools him abo...
BTS RM
BTS' RM exudes strong boss vibes as he attends Milan Fashion Week, addres...
sona mohapatra
Sona Mohapatra calls out Shehnaaz Gill for supporting Sajid Khan, questio...
BTS
BTS' J-Hope initiates mandatory military service enlistment process, deva...

On the other hand, Jimin is expected to release his new album in March, while J-Hope would share his parting gift “On the Street” before he departs for military service. RM recently attended his first ever fashion show in Milan, and Suga would be doing a world tour from April.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-02-2023 at 14:06 IST
Next Story

Curbing dog menace: 50,000 sterilization surgeries of street dogs completed in Lucknow

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna win the red carpet in their gorgeous dresses
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Feb 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close