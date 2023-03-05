BTS’ Jungkook schools fans for showing up at his gym, says it wasn’t an official schedule: ‘I am human too, please don’t come…’

Time and again, BTS has tried reminding their fans to give them their privacy and they’re only human too. Recently, Jungkook became a subject of discussion on social media when it was reported that some fans had gathered outside his gym, where he was working out. Later, in his broadcast Weverse Live, Jungkook addressed this concern and requested fans to not invade his privacy.

He said, “I wasn’t going to say anything. I’m really thankful that you guys are cheering for me, and sending me lots of interest and love. I’m really thankful. I really am.” He added, “Please don’t come to see me when I am exercising. I was really surprised last time.”

Jungkook elaborated, “I finished working out, and I had to go home. That time when we did that live broadcast. It was about 20 minutes or 30 minutes… 20 minutes before going home, and I turned on the live stream. I was going to go home, but there were people there. I’m really thankful for the interest you show me, but this was not an official schedule (I went to). So you know.” He also said that he’s human too.

Jungkook had also deleted Instagram in the midst of all the speculation, however, he had clarified that it was only because he didn’t use it much.

BTS has often addressed privacy concerns with ‘sasaeng’ fans. In fact, Jungkook and J-Hope have constantly received phone calls from stalkers. Sasaeng, means private life in Korean, and a sasaeng fans refers to an obsessive fan, who stalks and invades the privacy of an idol. Once, Jungkook had said during a Weverse Live, after receiving a call from fan, “This is a call from a fan. It’s saying ‘You’re doing a V-Live and I just called to check.’ What I do is, I immediately block the call. I actually get a lot of calls from sasaeng fans.”

In the past, V (Kim Taehyung) had spoken about this, and expressed his worry about it in a V Live. He also revealed why they are compelled to take a chartered plane, even though they would want to take a commercial jet like everyone else. “I should say this on our team’s behalf. You know how we get on planes by ourselves? We fly on a charter flight. We actually want to fly on a regular flight. But when we travel long distance or short distance, fans may know beforehand that we will be boarding and sit next to us, or in front of us.”

V continued, “There are those fans. In those private spaces, we don’t get to relax as much as we want to. So we were a bit uncomfortable. [And] to be frank with you, we don’t want you to do that. It’s really scary.”