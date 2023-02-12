scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 12, 2023
BTS’ Jungkook flexes his boxing skills for awestruck ARMY while Jimin, J-Hope spam his Live: ‘Good, please protect me…’

Jimin and J-Hope spammed Jungkook's Live, praising his new hairstyle, which has been the subject of much discussion on Twitter lately.

JungkookJungkook did a boxing live on Weverse for his fans.

BTS is determined to keep ARMY cheerful at all costs, despite the absence of Jin and their looming mandatory military service. After Jimin appeared for a long Weverse live where he discussed his upcoming album, played songs and gave fans updates on Jin, Jungkook was the next to feature on a Live, where he was at his boxing classes. Jimin and J-Hope spammed Jungkook’s Live, praising his new hairstyle—which has been the subject of much discussion on Twitter lately.

As Jungkook looked at the camera, he was thrilled to see Jimin’s comments. He requested the vocalist to come and box with him too. During the course of the comments, Jimin expressed his pride in Jungkook and told him to train even better so he can protect him. J-Hope joined in as well.

Earlier, Jimin had confirmed his album, saying, “I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March. I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

Also Read |Run BTS new promo: Jimin, Jin and J-Hope attempt to duel, members unleash chaos as they fall while playing football

He added, “You’ve been waiting for such a long time that I wanted to quickly announce this news first before starting [the rest of the broadcast].”

Jimin is next after J-Hope, Jin and RM to release his solo, and there’s much anticipation that his album will feature The Arcades, among others popular artists. On the other hand, Jungkook revealed that he hasn’t been working yet on his album and has just been at home ‘enjoying doing nothing’. The vocalist had been silent for several months ever since Jin’s departure, and only recently emerged to reassure his fans that all was well, with a three-hour broadcast on Weverse.

First published on: 12-02-2023 at 09:08 IST
Survivors still being found as quake death toll tops 28,000

