BTS’ Jungkook flexes his boxing skills for awestruck ARMY while Jimin, J-Hope spam his Live: ‘Good, please protect me…’

BTS is determined to keep ARMY cheerful at all costs, despite the absence of Jin and their looming mandatory military service. After Jimin appeared for a long Weverse live where he discussed his upcoming album, played songs and gave fans updates on Jin, Jungkook was the next to feature on a Live, where he was at his boxing classes. Jimin and J-Hope spammed Jungkook’s Live, praising his new hairstyle—which has been the subject of much discussion on Twitter lately.

As Jungkook looked at the camera, he was thrilled to see Jimin’s comments. He requested the vocalist to come and box with him too. During the course of the comments, Jimin expressed his pride in Jungkook and told him to train even better so he can protect him. J-Hope joined in as well.

230211 Jimin and j-hope’s comments on Jungkook’s live 🐥 Right, good, keep growing/doing better like that and protect hyung pic.twitter.com/hPe23oX2Ok — 사랑하는그대여⁷ (@yourlove_army) February 11, 2023

Earlier, Jimin had confirmed his album, saying, “I think the album I’ve been working on is going to drop in around March. I’m currently preparing lots of things that I can do together with you guys around that time. I’m planning lots of different kinds of things we can do to have fun together and enjoy ourselves, so I think you can safely look forward to it.”

He added, “You’ve been waiting for such a long time that I wanted to quickly announce this news first before starting [the rest of the broadcast].”

Jimin is next after J-Hope, Jin and RM to release his solo, and there’s much anticipation that his album will feature The Arcades, among others popular artists. On the other hand, Jungkook revealed that he hasn’t been working yet on his album and has just been at home ‘enjoying doing nothing’. The vocalist had been silent for several months ever since Jin’s departure, and only recently emerged to reassure his fans that all was well, with a three-hour broadcast on Weverse.