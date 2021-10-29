BTS’ Jungkook covers Harry Styles ‘Falling’, fans say it ‘made our day’

Jungkook, the youngest member and vocalist of the famous South Korean K-Pop act BTS, has given an expected gift for his legions of fans. The BTS ARMY was treated to a beautiful rendition of English singer-songwriter Harry Styles’ emotional 2020 song “Falling” from the album Fine Line.

In the cover, which you can listen to below, Jungkook does not do anything radical. He just gives his own tenor to the moving lyrics. The result is something pleasing, not too different and yet, not too similar either.

One gets an idea that Jungkook’s voice is particularly befits the lyrics. The song will appeal especially to those who liked the original composition.

Recently, all BTS members, including Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V apart from Jungkook — were back on stage for their first online concert in over a year at Jamsil Stadium, Seoul, South Korea. The began with their first English song “Dynamite”, after which they performed bangers like Butter, Fire, Fake Love and Bapsae.

“Dynamite”, written by David Stewart and Jessica Agombar, was a humongous success and became the most-viewed music video in 24 hours — before being beaten by “Butter” earlier this year that is. “Dynamite” also gave BTS their first Grammy nomination.

V remained seated throughout the performance as he was suffering from pain in his calf muscles and was advised by doctors to do so.