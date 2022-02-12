BTS: Jungkook and Suga’s 7 Fates Chakho OST Stay Alive breaks records, ARMY celebrates

BTS’ Jungkook‘s 7 Fates: Chakho OST, produced by fellow band-member Suga, has achieved a new milestone. On February 11, Jungkook had released the song Stay Alive, which is the soundtrack of BTS’s original webtoon and novel 7 Fates.

In a span of three hours since its release, Stay Alive soared to the top of iTunes top song charts in 51 regions of the world, and after six hours, it had become the quickest song by any Korean soloist in history to hit No 1 in 80 different regions. After 14 hours, Stay Alive reached the No 1 spot on iTunes Top Songs charts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Canada, Australia, the Netherlands, and Germany.

7 Fates: Chakho is a futuristic urban fantasy, and is inspired by Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called chakhogapsa. It chronicles the story of seven boys who are connected by fate as they battle hardships together and grow up in the process. With their fates deeply intertwined with the tiger, the seven members create a tiger hunting team called Chakho, and they face the world together. It released on January 15.

The BTS members have achieved new victories with their solo songs. V’s song “Christmas Tree” debuted at No1 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. The song was released as part of the soundtrack for Choi Woo Sik and Kim Dami’s drama, Our Beloved Summer. With this, V became the first Korean soloist to ever debut at No 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart with a solo song. The only other Korean to debut at No 1 on the chart is BTS’ Suga in collaboration with Juice WRLD.

Meanwhile, BTS is on a break and is expected to return to work by March.