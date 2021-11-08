scorecardresearch
Monday, November 08, 2021
BTS: Jin’s Yours from Jirisan achieves new milestone, fans call it OST of the year

After Jin's song Yours released, it soared to the top of iTune charts in several countries all over the world. 

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 8, 2021 1:43:36 pm
BTS JinBTS's Jin's solo Yours has achieved a new milestone (Photo: Instagram/ Big Hit)

While BTS as a group has achieved innumerable milestones, the band members individually have carved a niche for themselves as well.  While Jimin celebrates being credited for his song Friends in the Marvel Eternals film, Jin’s solo Yours for the show Jirisan has set the 2021 record for K-Pop soloists. After the song released, it soared to the top of iTune charts in several countries all over the world.

By November 8, K-pop news site Soompi reports that “Yours” had already hit No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 82 different regions including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, France, Germany, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, Malaysia, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Russia, Thailand, Sweden, the United Arab Emirates, the Philippines, and more—setting a new record for K-pop solo songs released in 2021.

Also Read |BTS: When V and Jin almost fought over raising Jungkook, ‘You can’t live without me’

A special video of the song was released as well, featuring montage of clips from the show Jirisan. While it has been sung by Jin, it has been written by Gaemi and JIDA.  The show stars Jun Ji-hyun and Ju Ji-hoon and revolves around mountain rangers, who get entangled in the mysteries surrounding Mount Jiri.



After the song was released, fans flooded Twitter with praise for Jin, calling it heavenly and said that it feels ‘like a warm hug’. Others called it OST of the year.

Meanwhile, BTS is working on a new potential album, as they teased in the recent episode of In The Soop, but haven’t shared more details. Their singles Butter, Permission To Dance and My Universe, which was a collaboration with Coldplay has topped Billboard charts.

