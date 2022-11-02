BTS’ Jin’s Super Tuna dominates Billboard Charts with Abyss and Tonight, amused ARMY recalls his embarrassment: ‘He’ll never talk to us again’

BTS’ Jin was rather embarrassed that his song “Super Tuna” had become such a rage among ARMY, but he would never have predicted the song’s success on the Billboard charts. The track, along with his other two solos “Abyss” and “Tonight”, were made available on major streaming services. All three songs debuted at the top of this week’s Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. “Super Tuna”, “Abyss” and “Tonight” entered the chart at No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3, respectively. Moreover, his song with V, “It’s Definitely You” and “Yours” entered the charts at No. 9 and No. 12.

ARMY can’t help but be amused by the success of “Super Tuna”, as Jin had mentioned last year that it wasn’t meant to be taken so seriously. One fan wrote, “Jin’s never going to talk to us ever again is he?” Another wrote, “Jin will never forgive us for this!” The track sees Jin singing about tuna, while dancing. This escalated into TikTok trends last year, with several fans making innumerable edits with the songs. A rather mortified Jin had written on Weverse, “No, why are you doing the Super Tuna Challenge, when there are so many songs you can choose. If it becomes a bigger deal, the company might want to make a second verse…”

Jin would be the first of the septet to head for mandatory military service. The vocalist recently released his song “Astronaut”, a collaboration with Coldplay, which served as a parting gift for ARMY. The song was an emotional and nostalgic track, describing his relationship with fans and how it had changed him as a person. He also performed the song with Coldplay at the Buenos Aires concert in Argentina.

Meanwhile, other BTS members have their solos in the pipeline, the next being RM, who recently confirmed collaborations with Pharrell Williams. The album’s release date hasn’t been announced yet, but it is speculated that it will release at the end of November.