BTS Jin’s Astronaut breaks new records on Billboard Hot 100, vocalist celebrates new career milestone with themed cake and balloons

BTS’ Jin has much to celebrate as his emotional track “Astronaut” entered Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for the first time in his solo career. The song debuted on the chart at No. 51. With this record, Jin has achieved the third-highest debut of all time, following in the footsteps of PSY’s “Gentlemen” (No. 12 in 2013) and “Hangover” (No. 26 in 2014).

Jin’s band members Jungkook and Suga had earlier made entries in the Top 30 of the Hot 100. However, they achieved this milestone as featured artistes. Jungkook entered the chart with “Left And Right”, his collaboration with Charlie Puth, while Suga made his debut at No. 29 with his Juice WRLD track, “Girl of My Dreams”.

The “Astronaut” has also debuted at No. 1 on both Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart and World Digital Song Sales chart this week, which is the first time Jin has topped the chart. His other songs held fast on the World Digital Song Sales list, with “Super Tuna” at No. 3, “Abyss” at No. 5 and “Tonight” at No 7. Moreover, Jin has become the third member of BTS to make it to the Top 10 of Billboard’s Global 200 as a soloist, following Suga with his “That That” track in collaboration with PSY and Jungkook’s “Left And Right”.

A contented Jin shared a photo with a huge cake and an astronaut balloon, with the caption, “The Big Hit Family.”

Jin is expected to enlist for mandatory military service this year, and “Astronaut”, a song that was also written by Coldplay, was a parting gift to ARMY. The military schedules of the other members haven’t been decided yet, and fans are eagerly awaiting updates of their solo albums as well.