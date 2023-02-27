scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
BTS’ Jin ‘welcomes’ J-Hope to mandatory military service, schools him about making eye contact: ‘Angle of salute should be…’

J-Hope would be next in line to depart for military service after Jin. BTS agency Big Hit released a statement yesterday announcing the rapper-choreographer's plans.

BTSBTS' Jin returned briefly to Instagram to welcome J-Hope to military service (Photo: Instagram/ J Hope)
In the next development of BTS-level plot twists, J-Hope announced that he would be cancelling his military postponement and would begin the process to enlist soon. This came as quite the blow for fans, who didn’t expect it so soon, as many assumed that Suga would be next. Nevertheless, after Big Hit’s startling notice, Jin, who had left for military service last year, returned briefly to Instagram to lighten the mood and ARMY was somewhat cheered up to watch him and J-Hope engage in their usual fun banter.

Also Read |BTS’ J-Hope, the band’s sunshine, second leader and ‘portable battery’: Why the members cherish the rapper-choreographer

Jin started the conversation by writing, “Welcome…” He then wrote to J-Hope saying that he was going to be in a ‘private’ class, adding, “Don’t think about making an eye contact because I’m a private first class and you’re private.” Jin didn’t stop here, and he even schooled J-Hope on how to salute, which fans saw as payback for all the times J-Hope had disciplined him while teaching him complex choreography. “They said angle of salute should be keep in line with your wrist and upper arm and raise it 30 degrees from the ground. You should keep your forearm 30 to 45degrees too.” J-Hope responded, “You’re a tiger assistant trainer.” This conversation came as joy to fans, who couldn’t help laughing and wrote, “My god, they’re so unserious…” Another added, “Trust Jin to come and lighten the mood…”

After the announcement of J-Hope enlisting soon dropped, the rapper-choreographer came on Live, saying that it wasn’t a ‘farewell’ yet, he’s still merely applied for the cancellation of postponement. He also revealed that Jin had called him from military camp and gave him some helpful tips. He also mentioned his regrets that he would not be able to cheer on the rest of the members with their solos, but will promise to do it ‘quietly’ and from wherever he is. He signed off the Live, requesting his fans to trust him.  J-Hope has a parting gift planned for fans, titled On The Street, which will release on March 2.

First published on: 27-02-2023 at 09:34 IST
