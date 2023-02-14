BTS: Jin shares Valentine’s Day message and macaroons for ARMY in new video; Jungkook to feature as next guest on Suga’s Suchwita

BTS served much joy for ARMY on Valentine’s Day, especially Jin, who had pre-recorded a video for fans before he left for his military service last year. Even in his absence, Jin has managed to keep fans entertained as he has recorded several videos for fans to enjoy every month. In the latest video, Jin wishes ARMY a Happy Valentine’s Day with seven macaroons—to denote all seven members of the band.

In the video, Jin says, “It’s February now and it’s Valentine’s Day, so which is why I have prepared these desserts here. Since there’s seven of us, I’ve prepared seven…and as ARMY is watching, I’m going to write ARMY-related macaroons.” He then proceeds to write ‘I Love You’ on the macaroons. Needless to say, this left fans rather emotional and many commented expressing their wish to see Jin back again. Earlier, Jin had shared a wish for ARMY for the new year and promised to keep sharing videos so that they won’t miss him so much.

This wasn’t the only reason for joy today, as much to the excitement of ARMY, Jungkook will be the next guest on Suga’s drinking show, Suchwita. In the new teaser shared on Big Hit’s Instagram handle, Suga walks in and his next guest is shown to be Jungkook. The teaser showed Jungkook singing Suga’s hit song “Daechwita”.

After maintaining silence for several months, Jungkook had just indulged ARMY in a long Weverse Live and followed it up with a boxing session for fans to watch. Considering Suga has a special fondness for the younger members, fans are excited to see what they would discuss. In the earlier episode, Hoshi from Seventeen had featured, where he mentioned the impact of BTS, and how they had paved the way for the rest of the K-Pop bands to get global recognition and an international stage.

As Jungkook, Suga and Jin give such joy to ARMY, RM deleted over 100 posts on his Instagram account, which led to much speculation on whether he was going to plan a new album.