BTS’ Jin undergoes surgery after injuring his finger, had to rush to the emergency room

BTS members are no strangers to injury. The band’s agency Big Hit recently released a statement revealing that Jin had to undergo a surgery on his finger. The vocalist had visited the hospital after injuring his left index finger and was told that he required surgery as the tendons had been damaged. The surgery was successful, and Jin was discharged from the hospital.

The statement read, “Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18.”

The statement further read, “The surgery went well, according to the doctors. He was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilisation and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury in good health.” The ARMY expressed their concern on social media, and wrote, “Get well soon,” among many crying faces. Others trended #GetBetterJin on social media.

Five members of the band, including V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin had tested positive for COVID-19 recently, while they were on their extended break. Jimin also had to undergo surgery for appendicitis. Nevertheless, they made a full recovery and performed live in Seoul for the first time in over two years. They will also be performing at the Grammys in April, and will host a concert in Las Vegas.