Tuesday, July 26, 2022

BTS’ Jin shyly greets stars, fans at VVIP screening of Emergency Declaration. Watch video

BTS' Jin attended a VVIP screening of Emergency Declaration and thanked fans for being supportive as he was rather nervous.

July 26, 2022 4:30:29 pm
BTS' Jin attends screening of Emergency Declaration.

While BTS’s Jin (born Kim Seokjin) might seem to be the most confident and talkative in the septet, true ARMY knows that the Epiphany vocalist is actually an introvert. Recently, Jin attended the VVIP screening of Emergency Declaration and was seen shyly greeting fans, bowing and making hearts.

ARMY shared several videos of Jin standing in a corner and talking to one person at a time. The singer had earlier mentioned that he wasn’t too comfortable at parties. And even at J-Hope’s pre-release bash, Jin had stayed far from the cameras and was found reading web-toons.

Also Read |BTS, the seven boys who revolutionised K-Pop: Their story of blood, sweat and tears

Check out videos of Jin at the screening:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @koreadispatch

One fan noted, “Jin showing up despite being an introvert and nervous without the other members because Armys are there for him…”

Jin’s close friend Lee Sang Yeob shared a photo with him on Instagram as well.

Other fans called him ‘humble’, ‘grounded’ and ‘a true gentleman’.

Later, Jin took to Weverse and said that he enjoyed Emergency Declaration. He wrote, ”I enjoyed the movie! Although I didn’t appear in the movie, thank you so much to ARMY who came to support me. Thanks for that. I’m not that nervous anymore. ARMY I love you.” He also made a cryptic statement that left several fans scratching their heads. He said, “I’m preparing and working hard on my main job too so everyone please wait for a little bit.” As Jin had wanted to make his debut as an actor before he became a part of BTS, fans are wondering if he is working on a project.

Meanwhile, BTS ARMY has something more to look forward to, as the band will release “Bad Decisions”, a collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco, on August 5.

