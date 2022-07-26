BTS’ Jin shyly greets stars, fans at VVIP screening of Emergency Declaration. Watch video

While BTS’s Jin (born Kim Seokjin) might seem to be the most confident and talkative in the septet, true ARMY knows that the Epiphany vocalist is actually an introvert. Recently, Jin attended the VVIP screening of Emergency Declaration and was seen shyly greeting fans, bowing and making hearts.

ARMY shared several videos of Jin standing in a corner and talking to one person at a time. The singer had earlier mentioned that he wasn’t too comfortable at parties. And even at J-Hope’s pre-release bash, Jin had stayed far from the cameras and was found reading web-toons.

Check out videos of Jin at the screening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @koreadispatch

My Seokjinie baby must ne protected at all cost !!! He is so precious 😭 KIM SEOKJIN AT VIP PREMIERE Always listening to Yours by Jin #Yours_Jin & tuning in to Super Tuna #SuperTuna_Jin by #BTSJIN #SEOKJIN of @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/Ck7hPjXVT7 — GRAPHICS JIN (@GraphicsJin) July 25, 2022

One fan noted, “Jin showing up despite being an introvert and nervous without the other members because Armys are there for him…”

Jin’s close friend Lee Sang Yeob shared a photo with him on Instagram as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 이상엽 Lee Sang Yeob 李相燁 (@sangyeob)

Other fans called him ‘humble’, ‘grounded’ and ‘a true gentleman’.

Later, Jin took to Weverse and said that he enjoyed Emergency Declaration. He wrote, ”I enjoyed the movie! Although I didn’t appear in the movie, thank you so much to ARMY who came to support me. Thanks for that. I’m not that nervous anymore. ARMY I love you.” He also made a cryptic statement that left several fans scratching their heads. He said, “I’m preparing and working hard on my main job too so everyone please wait for a little bit.” As Jin had wanted to make his debut as an actor before he became a part of BTS, fans are wondering if he is working on a project.

Meanwhile, BTS ARMY has something more to look forward to, as the band will release “Bad Decisions”, a collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco, on August 5.