BTS’ Jin shyly greets stars, fans at VVIP screening of Emergency Declaration. Watch video

July 26, 2022 4:30:29 pm
While BTS’s Jin (born Kim Seokjin) might seem to be the most confident and talkative in the septet, true ARMY knows that the Epiphany vocalist is actually an introvert. Recently, Jin attended the VVIP screening of Emergency Declaration and was seen shyly greeting fans, bowing and making hearts.
ARMY shared several videos of Jin standing in a corner and talking to one person at a time. The singer had earlier mentioned that he wasn’t too comfortable at parties. And even at J-Hope’s pre-release bash, Jin had stayed far from the cameras and was found reading web-toons.
Check out videos of Jin at the screening:
View this post on Instagram
My Seokjinie baby must ne protected at all cost !!!
He is so precious 😭
KIM SEOKJIN AT VIP PREMIERE
Always listening to Yours by Jin #Yours_Jin & tuning in to Super Tuna #SuperTuna_Jin by #BTSJIN #SEOKJIN of @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/Ck7hPjXVT7
— GRAPHICS JIN (@GraphicsJin) July 25, 2022
One fan noted, “Jin showing up despite being an introvert and nervous without the other members because Armys are there for him…”
Jin’s close friend Lee Sang Yeob shared a photo with him on Instagram as well.
View this post on Instagram
Other fans called him ‘humble’, ‘grounded’ and ‘a true gentleman’.
Later, Jin took to Weverse and said that he enjoyed Emergency Declaration. He wrote, ”I enjoyed the movie! Although I didn’t appear in the movie, thank you so much to ARMY who came to support me. Thanks for that. I’m not that nervous anymore. ARMY I love you.” He also made a cryptic statement that left several fans scratching their heads. He said, “I’m preparing and working hard on my main job too so everyone please wait for a little bit.” As Jin had wanted to make his debut as an actor before he became a part of BTS, fans are wondering if he is working on a project.
Subscriber Only Stories
Meanwhile, BTS ARMY has something more to look forward to, as the band will release “Bad Decisions”, a collaboration with Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco, on August 5.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
It's time India and Japan rethink their nuclear policyPremium
HBO's miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday promise a 'cheesy' episode
Latest News
Guinness alert: Girl from Saudi Arabia is youngest ever book series publisher at 12
UAE’s Sultan Al Neyadi to be the first Arab astronaut to spend six months on ISS
Explained: Why a proposed Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan has raised US-China tensions?
Ernakulam archbishop ‘decides to step down’ after visit by Vatican representative
Man who stalked Katrina Kaif, gave death threats to Vicky Kaushal remanded in police custody till July 28
Realme Pad X to Watch 3: All the new AIoT products launched in India
SC dismisses plea of Pvt tour operators seeking exemption from GST for Haj, Umrah tours
In Kerala backfire, Congress open wooing spurned by LDF allies, ruffles UDF camp
Irma Vep review: HBO’s weird but wondrous miniseries finds Alicia Vikander in magnetic form
India T20I squad members arrive in West Indies
ProDentim Reviews 2022: Dental Advanced Oral Probiotics!
Extension of CRZ to boost development of coastal region: Karnataka CM Bommai