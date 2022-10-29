scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

BTS’ Jin shares why he delayed his military enlistment: ‘Didn’t want a tearful performance’

BTS member Jin revealed that he would be joining the military service in the cold weather as against his wish of doing it in the summer or spring.

bts jinJin's new single The Astronaut was released on Friday.

BTS’ Jin released his latest single, Astronaut, a collaboration with Coldplay on Friday. After releasing the song, he did a live broadcast on Weverse. During the live chat, the singer explained why he delayed his military enlistment, which was earlier supposed to start in June. Now, he will start working on his documents for the same after he returns from Argentina, where he performed with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on Friday.

Jin shared during the live broadcast, “I originally planned to enlist in June but in order to be courteous to fans, I waited until our October performance (in Busan). I didn’t want a tearful performance so my enlistment announcement was delayed.”

Days after their Yet To Come concert in Busan, BTS’ agency had released a statement announcing that the members of the band would be fulfilling their mandatory military service and the band will reconvene in 2025.

The surprise announcement by BTS that they are going for mandatory military service stunned their global fanbase. But Jin also explained that the band had already started dropping hints about their hiatus when they said they will be focusing on their solo projects. He said, “In June, we released the video about halting group promotions and focusing on solo activities. We were indirectly sharing that we were going to the military.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China
Why spectrum needs a change in approachPremium
Why spectrum needs a change in approach

Jin informed that the band announced their hiatus after the Busan concert since they didn’t want their fans to be sad during their performance at the Busan concert.

Also read |BTS’ Jin hilariously channels Wikipedia when user asks ‘Do you know BTS’, is confused when fan asks to be his dog: ‘What?’

He also revealed that he would be joining the military service in the cold weather as against his wish of doing it in the summer or spring. “I don’t like cold weather so I got the ‘okay’ from the agency to go in the summer between May and June,” shared Jin. But then came the BTS’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert and the singer had to choose between his fans and himself. “I thought a lot about whether to be courteous to fans and go to the military when it’s cold, or not perform and go during the warm weather that I like.” However, eventually, he chose his fans.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 02:54:30 pm
Next Story

Can’t drop KL Rahul on basis of two bad innings: Batting coach Vikram Rathour

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement