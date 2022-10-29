BTS’ Jin shares why he delayed his military enlistment: ‘Didn’t want a tearful performance’

BTS’ Jin released his latest single, Astronaut, a collaboration with Coldplay on Friday. After releasing the song, he did a live broadcast on Weverse. During the live chat, the singer explained why he delayed his military enlistment, which was earlier supposed to start in June. Now, he will start working on his documents for the same after he returns from Argentina, where he performed with Coldplay’s Chris Martin on Friday.

Jin shared during the live broadcast, “I originally planned to enlist in June but in order to be courteous to fans, I waited until our October performance (in Busan). I didn’t want a tearful performance so my enlistment announcement was delayed.”

Days after their Yet To Come concert in Busan, BTS’ agency had released a statement announcing that the members of the band would be fulfilling their mandatory military service and the band will reconvene in 2025.

The surprise announcement by BTS that they are going for mandatory military service stunned their global fanbase. But Jin also explained that the band had already started dropping hints about their hiatus when they said they will be focusing on their solo projects. He said, “In June, we released the video about halting group promotions and focusing on solo activities. We were indirectly sharing that we were going to the military.”

Jin informed that the band announced their hiatus after the Busan concert since they didn’t want their fans to be sad during their performance at the Busan concert.

He also revealed that he would be joining the military service in the cold weather as against his wish of doing it in the summer or spring. “I don’t like cold weather so I got the ‘okay’ from the agency to go in the summer between May and June,” shared Jin. But then came the BTS’ World Expo 2030 Busan Korea concert and the singer had to choose between his fans and himself. “I thought a lot about whether to be courteous to fans and go to the military when it’s cold, or not perform and go during the warm weather that I like.” However, eventually, he chose his fans.