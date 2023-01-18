BTS’ Jin shares first post after completing military training, assures fans he is enjoying life: ‘Posting photo after getting permission….’

BTS’ Jin returned to Weverse momentarily, the first time since he left for military camp in December, and assured ARMY that he was doing well. The vocalist shared new photos of himself in uniform and requested fans to take care of themselves.

Jin wrote, “I’m enjoying my life. I’m posting a photo after getting permission from the military. ARMY, be happy and take care.” This led to a flood of overjoyed comments from fans, “I miss you, you don’t know how happy I am right now. Please take care.” “Dear Seokjin, thank you so much for posting today. We are so proud of you, and we’re glad to know you’re healthy and doing well inside the camp. Please come back quickly, without injuries,” another wrote. “I clicked on the notification so fast, it felt like I was hallucinating.”

According to several Korean outlets, Jin has finished his formal training at the Division Recruit center and is now a commander. Videos of him from the camp have gone viral on social media.

Seeing Kim Seokjin command during his Completion Ceremony, we all feel honored for him. Less than 1 year, his military journey was immediately successful. I feel so much proud to be an ARMY. He’s the best !! BEST LEADER

PROUD OF YOU JIN

COMMANDER JIN pic.twitter.com/HyNEtXROHV — ⟬⟭ᴮᴱNinong Kookie⁷⟭⟬ (@tanniekosmossss) January 18, 2023

Jin’s photos from camp:

KIM SEOKJIN I MISSED U SO MUCH 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xfgESeGc1N — juliana⁷ (@minimonikku) January 18, 2023

Jin had left for military camp on December 13. The rest of his band members, RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook and V bid farewell to him at the camp. Nevertheless, to help ARMY to tide over the void, Jin had earlier recorded videos to be released for fans over the next few months. In one video he said, “Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message. I may not be by your side, but I’ll go looking for you soon, if you just wait a little. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the time, I’ll share another video.”

Earlier, RM had talked about Jin’s departure saying, “Jin didn’t talk much. I think he had a lot on his mind, and when we went to the [training grounds], he said like the eldest member he is, ‘I’ll be back safely. I’ll let you know how it is after experiencing it first. What I told him was to please look after his health, he is so strong to show his strength, to do as he always does–quietly and peacefully without any accidents. I cheered for him that way.”