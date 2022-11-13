scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

BTS’ Jin reveals he would be at military ‘front line’ before December birthday; requests fans to stop sharing his shirtless photos

BTS' Jin interacted with several fans on Weverse and answered many of their questions, in particular, about his birthday plans.

BTSBTS' Jin reveals he would be in military before birthday (Photo: Instagram/ Big Hit)

BTS’ Jin left ARMY in a flux of emotions when he answered numerous questions on Weverse Saturday night. After requesting fans to stop sharing his shirtless photos, he also revealed when he would be heading for military service.

A fan asked if he was excited about his birthday, which is on December 4, and the vocalist said that he would be on the front lines by then, and wouldn’t be able to celebrate with his fans like he normally does. ARMY was rather heartbroken on hearing this, with one fan saying, “I forgot that he was going, considering he’s been busy with so many things lately.” Another added, “It hurts to hear it coming from him…”

Also Read |BTS’ Jin hilariously channels Wikipedia when user asks ‘Do you know BTS’, is confused when fan asks to be his dog: ‘What?’

On a lighter note, one fan shared his shirtless photo, where his ‘7’ tattoo can be seen, along with other photos of his. Jin answered, “Don’t share stuff like this, focus on my face instead,” which brought some smiles to ARMY.

After an emotional performance of his latest single Astronaut with Coldplay, Jin got to bid ARMY goodbye in person in the last week of October. The singer, along with his group members, had revealed that he had been planning his military service for over two years–regardless of the constant debate surrounding exemption–and had in fact, wanted to go right after the release of the album BE in 2020. However, he stayed on as singles like Butter and Permission to Dance became a rage and the band scaled further heights. He had wished to leave in 2022 June, but the members persuaded him to stay on for the Busan concert, which was the last scheduled event for the band. The schedule for the rest of the members is still undecided, though they are expected to reconvene in 2025.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...Premium
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...
Tavleen Singh writes: Enough electioneering, Prime MinisterPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Enough electioneering, Prime Minister

On the other hand, RM recently announced that his new album Indigo will release on December 2, and there is speculation that V, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook will all release their solos by early next year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-11-2022 at 09:18:15 am
Next Story

Man killed in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum; police say he was from Giriraj Sena, BJP says its worker

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Everything you need to know about Yashoda star Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement