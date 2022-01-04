BTS’ Jin responds to high prices at which his pyjama set is selling: ‘I am surprised too’

Good news for BTS ARMY as RM and Jin have recovered from COVID-19, after being diagnosed with the virus on December 25. The two have been released from quarantine and their agency Big Hit released a statement saying that they would be resuming their normal activities soon.

The statement read, “We would like to inform you that BTS members RM and Jin have made full recoveries from Covid-19, and their quarantines have concluded as of today (January 4) at noon. RM and Jin, who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Saturday, December 25, are now able to return to their daily activities.” The statement also added that neither exhibited any particular symptoms during their quarantine. Jin had an initial fever, when he first began treatment at home, but has now made full recovery.

Meanwhile, Jin appears to have other pressing concerns, which he has been sharing on Weverse. He had launched the first artists-made collection of the band on January 1, 2022. The first to release in the store are Jin’s pyjama set and pillow, which are astonishingly expensive. Fans took to Twitter and expressed their disappointment at the prices, saying that they would not be able to afford it. The pyjamas are selling for ₩119,000 KRW ( ₹7,416 per set) excluding the shipping charges. ARMY took to Weverse asking, “Why is it so expensive?? Is he sewing them himself?”

A rather distraught Jin took to Weverse and wrote, “I did ask for the pyjamas to be made of a good fabric but how is the price this [high].. I was surprised too.”

BTS is on an extended break for a couple of months, and will resume work soon.