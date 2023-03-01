BTS’ Jin promoted to higher rank at military camp, ARMY says he ‘never disappoints’: ‘He makes proud with his resilience and strength’

BTS’ Jin might have left behind a legion of devastated fans after he left for military service last year, but his occasional returns to Instagram and news about him at the training camp brings much joy to the BTS ARMY. Recently, the singer had hinted to J-Hope during a Weverse banter that he is a ‘Private’ now, indicating he would have been promoted. Fans began trending ‘Private First Class Jin’ on Twitter, as news about Jin’s promotion went viral. The vocalist is reportedly in ‘Private first class’, a military rank held by enlisted personnel.

A fan wrote, “Seokjin got his first promotion today he got promoted to Private First Class. Congratulations Seokjin. We love you”. Another wrote, “Our moon is now promoted to Private First Class. This is making me so so so proud of him. Its feels like yesterday i was crying over him leaving but he never disappoints. I AM SO PROUF Of HIM…. TIGER TRAINER JIN.” Others wrote that he was ‘making them proud’ as always.

One wrote, “Congratulations Private First Class Seokjin. I am so proud of you . You make us so proud with your resilience and strength.”

Jin has returned a fair few times to Instagram ever since his departure. After wishing J-Hope for his birthday, he also came to welcome the rapper-choreographer to military service. He wrote to J-Hope saying that he was going to be in a ‘private’ class, adding jokingly, “Don’t think about making an eye contact because I’m a private first class and you’re private.” He even continued to teach J-Hope about the salute saying, “They said angle of salute should be keep in line with your wrist and upper arm and raise it 30 degrees from the ground. You should keep your forearm 30 to 45degrees too.” J-Hope responded, “You’re a tiger assistant trainer.”

After J-Hope announced his military service, he mentioned that Jin had called him as soon as he had heard the announcement. ” “He called me the moment the notice was released. He said, ‘J-Hooooope, I got the news!’ We talked about the process and he gave me advice about stuff too,” J-Hope had said during his Weverse Live.