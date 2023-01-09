BTS’ Jin leaves emotional message for ARMY in video filmed before his military service: ‘I may not be by your side, but…’

BTS is doing the best they can to make sure that ARMY does not feel the void Jin has left behind. After a video featuring Jin’s travel diary to Argentina dropped, another clip of the eldest vocalist leaving a message for ARMY has just been shared. The video was shot prior to his departure for the military service.

In the video, Jin says, “Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera, because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message. Whenever I am available I wish to share these videos with you,” he explained, as he was in the midst of shooting the variety show, Running Man. “I may not be by your side, but I’ll go looking for you soon, if you just wait a little. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the time, I’ll share another video. That’s all for now.”

Photos of Jin from the camp have been going viral, much to the dissatisfaction of many, as they called it a breach of his privacy. Earlier this week, Big Hit agency requested ARMY to not flood Jin with gifts and cards at the military camp. The statement read, ” Jin is stationed at a training center designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel. If a large number of gifts and fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. Big Hit will assist in making sure that Jin is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #DearJinfromARMY.”

ARMY is somewhat comforted by the fact that Jin was able to call J-Hope ahead of his performance in New York, as the rapper revealed in a Vlive. J-Hope reassured fans that Jin sounded well and healthy, and told them not to worry.