scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 09, 2023

BTS’ Jin leaves emotional message for ARMY in video filmed before his military service: ‘I may not be by your side, but…’

BTS member Jin had left a series of videos prior to his departure for the military service. Bangtan TV shared another video of the vocalist, who left a message for ARMY.

BTSBTS' Jin has left behind many messages for ARMY (Photo: YouTube/ Bangtan TV)

BTS is doing the best they can to make sure that ARMY does not feel the void Jin has left behind. After a video featuring Jin’s travel diary to Argentina dropped, another clip of the eldest vocalist leaving a message for ARMY has just been shared. The video was shot prior to his departure for the military service.

In the video, Jin says, “Hello everyone, this is Jin of BTS. I won’t be a civilian by the time the video is out. But I am here in front of the camera, because I wanted to leave you something, even if it is just leaving a message. Whenever I am available I wish to share these videos with you,” he explained, as he was in the midst of shooting the variety show, Running Man. “I may not be by your side, but I’ll go looking for you soon, if you just wait a little. I’ll be back soon. That’s all for today. Next time when I have the time, I’ll share another video. That’s all for now.”

Also Read |BTS’ J-Hope reveals Jin called him from the military camp on NYE, scolded him for not answering at first: ‘The moment I heard his voice…’

Photos of Jin from the camp have been going viral, much to the dissatisfaction of many, as they called it a breach of his privacy. Earlier this week, Big Hit agency requested ARMY to not flood Jin with gifts and cards at the military camp. The statement read, ” Jin is stationed at a training center designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel. If a large number of gifts and fans arrive at the center all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail. Big Hit will assist in making sure that Jin is able to personally see any kind and warm messages fans leave on Weverse using the hashtag #DearJinfromARMY.”

ARMY is somewhat comforted by the fact that Jin was able to call J-Hope ahead of his performance in New York, as the rapper revealed in a Vlive. J-Hope reassured fans that Jin sounded well and healthy, and told them not to worry.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
ExplainSpeaking | India’s GDP growth: Its contents and discontents
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
Delhi Confidential | No tapes attached: Book packaging skill impresses Un...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
NTPC denies project link to Joshimath subsidence, records show a long his...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...
Maharashtra: In biggest govt medical college, 2 in 3 graduates chose Rs 1...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-01-2023 at 09:28 IST
Next Story

Argentina’s coach Lionel Scaloni voted as best coach, beating France’s Deshcamps, by IFFHS

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sonakshi Sinha vacation
Inside Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘surreal’ and snowy New Year vacation in Finland
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close