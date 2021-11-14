scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 14, 2021
BTS: Jin shuts down a marriage proposal from a fan on Jimin’s behalf, ARMY says he is channeling Suga

BTS' Jin decided to answer on Jimin's behalf after a fan proposed to him on the interactive platform Weverse.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 14, 2021 9:46:33 am
BTSBTS's Jimin got a proposal from a fan (Photo: Instagram/ Big Hit Official)

BTS member Jin’s forthrightness and sharp sense of humour is one of the million reasons why ARMY adore him. ‘Worldwide Handsome’ as he has named himself, decided to answer on his band member Jimin’s behalf when a fan proposed to him on the interactive platform Weverse.

BTS are no stranger to proposals from ARMY. A fan wrote to Jimin and shared a photo of him with the caption, “Wow..Jimin you are so handsome..?? Exactly my ideal type. Jiminah can you marry me..?!!”

Jin flatly answered, “No.” Fans couldn’t stop laughing over this, and wondered whether it was actually Jin, or if Suga, who is known to be the ‘savage’ one, had taken over his account.

Also Read |When BTS’ Jin said that he was not good at learning dance steps and V shut him down

This is just one of the few instances of Jin’s sense of humour. In an interview a couple of months ago, the band members had to read what people normally search about them on Google. One question was, “Can BTS attend my birthday party?” While the rest laughed and pondered over the possibility, Jin said clearly, “No, no, we are very busy!”

BTS members, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook and Jimin are quite regular with Weverse, even if they do not engage with Twitter and Instagram directly. Recently, RM, who is the leader of the septet wrote a post saying that he deleted an unreleased track, while formatting his computer system.

His post on Weverse read, “I did (PC) cleaning wrong today. So the file I was working on, all the audios got deleted. Just mental breakdown in itself. Still, I tried having strength. I was almost done with it. I am sure this is the worst day of this year. I’m going to record it as a ‘moment’ since I’m sad.” ARMY of course was worried and sent reassurances and consolation to RM, who then wrote back, “Oh I thought you guys would worry. It’s just one song. The other songs were safely kept by others but this had over 60 tracks that I recorded so I don’t have the courage to re-do everything… Still, I’ll let you guys hear it one day. Everyone, be careful when using a cleaning program…”

