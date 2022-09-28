scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

BTS: Jin trolls Jimin for ‘looking like Beethoven’, Jungkook leaves J-Hope overwhelmed after flooding Rush Hour video with praise

All seven members of BTS kept ARMY busy yesterday with a VLive, a radio show, a photoshoot and interactions on different platforms.

BTSBTS 'came home' yesterday (Photo: Big Hit/ Weverse)

BTS OT7 ‘came home’ yesterday as ARMY is busy trending on Twitter. It was a busy time for ARMY as Jimin did a lengthy VLive, V (born Kim Taehyung) featured on a radio show, RM shared Instagram stories of his travels, Suga appeared on the NBA’s official Instagram account, and well, Jin, J-Hope and Jungkook just spammed Jimin’s VLive and J-Hope’s photo.

While Jin trolled Jimin for his hairstyle on V-Live saying he looks like Beethoven, J-Hope commented in Korean that roughly translates to, “It feels so nice to see you.” During his VLive, Jimin determinedly built a small wooden house while fans cheered in the comments. He signed off just in time for V’s radio show, encouraging fans to go and listen to the vocalist. He also released a new concept photoshoot the same day, as part of his photo-folio.

V featured on the MBC radio show with Park Hyo-shin and opened up about their upcoming Busan concert, saying that it had been a few months since that they had performed and their ‘stamina’ had decreased. Much to the joy of fans, he also played the popular BTS songs, Butter and Permission To Dance.

On the other hand, Jungkook, who has been somewhat missing in action lately, spammed J-Hope’s latest Rush Hour video with comments such as, “Why are you so good at this?” and “You are too cool, I am going crazy. What do I have to do for this? It’s crazy, I am serious.” “I’m speechless” He left so many comments that a rather overwhelmed J-Hope finally left several shocked emojis.

BTS will next be seen performing at their Busan concert. The band, while stepping back from making music collectively, are focussing on their solo careers. RM, Jimin, Suga, Jin and V have already given teasing hints about their solo albums, and have promised ARMY that there will be more updates on it soon. J-Hope was the first to go solo and released his album, Jack in The Box, which released in July to glowing praise.

First published on: 28-09-2022 at 04:01:52 pm
