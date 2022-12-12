BTS: Jimin’s gesture ahead of Jin’s enlistment leaves ARMY in tears, Big Hit shares update

The reality of Jin’s departure hit harder after the BTS vocalist shared a photo of his buzz cut, ahead of his military service. Jin will enlist by December 13, and the band’s agency released a new statement regarding his service, requesting fans to not crowd the site as there would be many other families present.

The statement read, ” This is HYBE/BIGHIT MUSIC. We are informing you regarding BTS’s Jin’s military enlistment. Jin will be enlisting in the army as an active-duty soldier to fulfill his military duty. As we have announced before, there is no separate official event on the day of admission to the recruit training center. On the day, the site is expected to be very crowded with enlisting soldiers, family members, and some fans. We ask the media to please refrain from visiting the site.”

The statement further read, “In order to prevent safety accidents caused by on-site congestion, Jin will enter the grounds of the recruit training center while in a vehicle without greeting the media or fans separately. Due to the nature of the venue, we ask for your understanding that there is no separate waiting space for reporters. The agency will not spare its efforts and continued support until the day Jin fulfills his military service duties and returns in good health. Thank you.”

While ARMY continues to experience bittersweet feelings, Jimin changed his Weverse photo to Jin’s latest buzzcut photo, leaving them much more emotional. One fan had written, “We can’t do this six times over…” and others agreed with the sentiment. Prior to his departure, Jin had released his single, Astronaut, which was a collaboration with Coldplay and performed the track in Argentina.