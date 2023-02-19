BTS: Jin maintains tradition to wish J-Hope on his birthday as he returns briefly to Instagram, rapper receives cake from Suga

A lot happened on J-Hope’s birthday, perhaps more than ARMY could keep track of. Jimin surprised the rapper on his birthday Weverse live, and the two shared a hug, danced for fans. Suga commented on the Live, telling them to stay a little longer. RM and V also posted Instagram stories for J-Hope, and spammed his photos on Instagram. Yet, what was perhaps the most emotional message of all, was Jin briefly returning to Instagram, just to wish J-Hope. The vocalist had departed for his mandatory military service in December and the rapper had rather wistfully remembered how Jin would wish him at midnight.

Jin wrote, “Jwehope happy birthday.” Replying to his comment, V also added the same message along with a laughing emoji.

🐥 i got a message from him hyung today

🐿️ he messaged?

🐥 i messaged him first.. he said he said he wants to eat mulhoe [spicy raw fish soup]

🐿️ is the food suiting him?

🐥 he said it’s delicious..

🐿️ tbh i’m not picky about food

🐥 he’s not really..

+pic.twitter.com/bp6thoQonG — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) February 17, 2023

During the Weverse Live, Jimin and J-Hope spoke about Jin. J-Hope asked, “He messaged?” and Jimin answered “I messaged him first. He said he said he wants to eat mulhoe (spicy raw fish soup).” J-Hope asked if the food in the military camp is ‘suiting him’. Jimin also said, “Jin hyung (term for elder brother in Korean) just misses people and wants to perform, stuff like that is hard, he said.” J-Hope added, “Of course, he wants to perform, there’s a lot of things one can’t do.” J-Hope had also told fans, “I wonder what is Jin hyung doing? If he is doing okay. If he was here he would send me a message like ‘Happy Birthday J-Hope’. Jin hyung would be doing great wherever he is.”

Much to J-Hope and the joy of SOPE (as Suga and J-Hope fans call themselves), Suga also prepared a cake for the rapper. Speaking about Suga’s tour he said, “Suga is going on tour. Right, honestly I really want to cheer on the members for their solo stages and performances a lot. I’m curious how (he’s) preparing for it.” Recently, J-Hope released his documentary, J-Hope in the Box, which is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.