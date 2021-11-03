BTS: V wants to marry all band members, watch video

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V gave their fans much joy in the latest 2022 Season’s Greetings Spot #2. Just like every year, the septet conducted a photoshoot and then sat down for a chat. Since it is BTS, nothing is ever too serious and solemn, and soon the boys made revelations that left others in splits.

During their chat, RM reads out a question, “Who knows BTS the best among BTS?” Jimin replies, “It’s me.” The video then featured montages of the numerous games played by BTS. Suga talks about being together. Jungkook notes that Suga is rather quiet about something and Jimin tells Jin that he cannot live without him. There are other moments of fun, where Jin reacts to constantly being poked in photos, and another segment where he says he is ‘furious’. The hilarious part of the video is when V announces that he would like to marry all the BTS members.

On Sunday, in the first 2022 Season’s Greetings Spot, each member dressed up in a different avatar. RM was the ‘mad scientist’, Jin was the ‘shadow hacker’, Suga was the ‘gray pianist’, J-Hope was the ‘mystic strategist’, Jimin was the ‘alley cat’, V was the ‘fate reader’ and Jungkook was the ‘action-taker’.

BTS is currently preparing for their upcoming concert in Los Angeles.