Sunday, May 22, 2022
BTS’ Jin finally unlocks new achievement on Instagram after sharing selfie with J-Hope, RM playfully roasts him: ‘Legend…’

BTS' Jin shared a new photo with J-Hope, and the other members couldn't help but tease him about his social media skills.

May 22, 2022 12:52:16 pm
BTSBTS' RM teased Jin on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/ RM, Jin)

BTS members–RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V enjoy teasing each other and clowning around unabashedly, much to the joy of ARMY. As fans like saying, ‘They’re the whole circus’. Recently, Jin shared a couple of selfies with J-Hope and remembered to tag him, something he hadn’t done before. Of course, his other band members weren’t going to let this slide and took the opportunity to flood his post with hilarious comments.

J-Hope wrote, “Wow, our hyung (elder brother in Korean) knows how to tag!” He added several hearts and fire emoticons. While RM wrote, ” Finally (you know how to) tag..legend. Somebody let‘s set today as Reply anniversary.”

Meanwhile, RM’s latest series of photos left J-Hope perplexed. RM posted a series of photos at an apparent museum with structures, and J-Hope asked, “Where are you? Is there a place like this?”

BTS is gearing up for the release of their anthology album Proof, which also features three new tracks. The album will release on June 10, and their agency Big Hit has been sharing clips daily where the members explain why they chose selected tracks for the album. In the latest video, Suga says, “I picked two songs in completely contrasting styles. They’re Trivia: Seesaw, which is relatively calm and BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer (Feat. Supreme Boi) which is more powerful and full of energy. I wonder what sort of songs I can come up with ranging between these polar opposite songs. It’s fun and meaningful to come up with ideas for expanding my musical spectrum.”

He added, “I think that always challenging myself with no limits in the musical spectrum is who I am and who BTS is. I guess my music and BTS’ music that are the products of these thoughts and ideas are our Proof.” The video also seemed to tease glimpses of their upcoming music video, leaving fans to speculate.

