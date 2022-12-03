BTS’ Jin’s most iconic and savage moments: From scolding RM for not appreciating his gift to shutting down ARMY proposals with one word

BTS Jin is almost a puzzle for ARMY. He’s introverted during public events and shies away from the spotlight, but he also has the sharpest comebacks, and knows when to pull the elder brother card to get the members in line. A day prior to his birthday, here’s looking at his most hilarious moments with his members, based on their interviews, variety shows Run BTS, In The Soop and Bon Voyage.

When he scolded RM for not appreciating his wet tissues gift

Jin is infamous for his rants that ARMY feels sounds like a rap song. On one occasion, he got RM wet tissues as a gift as he felt that the rapper was a little too clumsy when eating food. However, RM was not as grateful as he expected, so the vocalist flew into a hilarious rage leaving the others in splits, “I bought it because I saw you eating jerky and squid in Japan. You always drop things so I bought tissues. I bought you wet tissues, how could you do this to me?”

When he refused to share food

During one of his VLive sessions, he noted, “Some viewers are asking me, let me have one bite please.” He added solemnly, “I’m sorry. Buy your own food.”

When he didn’t question his honesty

Jin once said during a VLive, “To be honest…actually I don’t have to be honest.”

No time for ARMY proposals

BTS is perpetually flooded with proposals. While Jungkook, Jimin flirt back, RM remains confused, and Jin shuts them down completely. During a VLive, a fan asked to marry him, Jin read out the comment and said, “Please marry me? Please don’t talk nonsense.” Another time he recalled, “Someone said marry me in the chat room.” He then answered poker-faced, “No.”

When he played the brother card with Suga

Suga once made the mistake of interrupting Jin during a VLive, and he instantly said, “I’m speaking right now. Is that right or not? Do you agree that you did something wrong?”

When he refuses to let Jungkook forget that he raised him

Jin never lets Jungkook forget that he practically raised him, though the youngest vocalist enjoys roasting him back mercilessly. One of the best exchanges between them was when Jungkook solemnly said, “I left Busan and came here to Seoul at the age of 15 and raised Jin.” An annoyed Jin answered, “I can live a year off the money that I used to pay for your meals.” Jungkook continued, “But you didn’t even buy me so many meals,” to which Jin answered, “I bought you so many that I can’t even count on my fingers, how many meals I got…”

Never doubting his handsome-ness

Much like the rest of the BTS members, ARMY agrees that Jin is indeed the most handsome member of the band.