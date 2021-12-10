BTS: Jin grumbles about his holiday, V promises to forward fan’s proposal to J-Hope: ‘Reply takes 2 weeks…’

BTS‘ extended break might not be going as well as they hoped, or well at least for Jin. The septet, who recently made their Instagram debuts, have been flooding the photo-blogging site with photos and updates—a treat for ARMY, who now have two platforms to keep track of the band members.

However, Jin doesn’t seem to be too excited about the extended break. He took to Weverse and complained that he isn’t really having a holiday.

Jin wrote, “Is this a holiday! I’m going to wash dishes as I release my anger.” To which V helpfully responded, “Ask the company, can I have 10 more days for holidays, you can do it hyung!”

There have been many such entertaining posts. For instance, BTS leader RM posted a photo of himself and wrote, “I feel like my face really looks like a 30-year-old man…” Jin responded, “It’s just a mentality. If you think that you are a 20-year-old guy, you will turn 20.”

On the other hand, V thanked fans for ‘pretending not to know him’ while he was on holiday in Hawaii. V wrote, “Thank you ARMY for pretending to not know and for being considerate so that I can travel more comfortably in Hawaii and the airport love u.” He also helpfully responded to a fan’s proposal to J-Hope, “I’ll take a screenshot and forward it to him. Reply takes about two weeks.”

Recently after their Los Angeles concert, BTS members Jin, Jimin and Jungkook returned to South Korea. However, V, Suga, RM and J-Hope stayed back in the US. The boys are on an ‘extended break’ and will return to work early next year.