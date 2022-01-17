BTS’ Jin fulfils his promise to J-Hope and gifts him a big box of strawberries: ‘This guy is a present and an angel’

BTS members Jin and J-Hope had their much-awaited reunion, with strawberries. On January 14, Jin had gone to visit his uncle’s strawberry farm, making J-Hope rather envious. Jin had posted photos of his visit and J-Hope had asked why he hadn’t seen him yet.

In the comment section, J-Hope wrote, “Strawberries? Without seeing me?” Comfortingly, Jin responded, “Come, take some strawberries.”

Jin seemed to have fulfilled his promise to J-Hope and got him some strawberries, too. On January 16, an overjoyed J-Hope shared a photo of a big box of strawberries, and tagged Jin in the image too. He mentioned that Jin had actually got the fruits from his uncle’s farm for him. In his caption, a touched J-Hope called him an angel, and a present.

ARMY was of course overjoyed at their reunion and commented, “Jin sent Hobi strawberries, do you see my tears?” Another wrote, “They met each other finally, I hope they had a great time together.”

The BTS members joined Instagram last year in December, and their constant flood of photos and conversations with each other have kept fans busy. On Jin’s visit to the strawberry farm, BTS leader RM commented that he would like strawberries too and asked him to bring back some for him too.

BTS recently starred in their own webtoon, 7 Fates Chakho, which released on Naver Webtoon’s global service. 7 Fates: Chakho is a futuristic urban fantasy, and is inspired by Joseon Dynasty’s tiger-hunting officers called chakhogapsa. It is also a reinterpretation of the folklore of the bear and tiger as well as traditional Korean folklore about tigers. It chronicles the story of seven boys who are connected by fate as they battle hardships together and grow up in the process.