When BTS’s Jin said that he was not good at learning dance steps and V shut him down

The K-Pop band BTS, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, are known to perform exceedingly complex choreography with much panache. However, for RM and Jin especially, dancing hasn’t been quite so easy, as they have confessed in many of their interviews. For Jin, in particular, mastering the difficult steps have been a task and in the early years, and he received much criticism for this.

During a discussion in 2020, regarding their album Map Of The Soul 7, RM mentioned that this was the longest they had practised and ‘it would be their greatest comeback’ yet. Jin addressed the issue of dance practice and said, “I’m not as good as learning the moves, compared to others.” The rest of the group were upset on hearing this and instantly defended him, especially V. “You’re good, don’t say such things.” Jimin cut in, “We know the best, since we’re there.” Jin tried to explain, “My abilities could be a bit less…” The members intervened and said, “You’ve always been good.” Jin had to hastily tell V not to get upset.

Continuing on the subject, Jin said, “The first day we learned, I practiced before the others came so I wouldn’t fall behind.” The others clapped and praised till J-Hope said, “I heard you practised while showering too ?” Jin said, “Yes, in the shower. I could have hurt my head since it’s dangerous if you fall.” When RM asked for a demonstration, Jin showed a few moves, with the rest cheering him on.

In another discussion before Big Hit’s 2021 New Year’s Eve Live Concert, the members played a ‘balance game’. BTS were confronted with intriguing and creative questions, including, what shoe would make them the best dancer in the world. While the rest of the septet had fun and creative answers to offer, Jin said that his dance moves were more like body movements. V cut in this time as well and said, “From my perspective, it’s fine because Jin gives it everything he can.”

Jin’s birthday is coming up on December 4, and ARMY already has plans underway for the ‘Worldwide Handsome’ member of BTS.