BTS’ Jin confirms military enlistment for Dec 13, requests ARMY to not come to the boot camp: ‘It will be dangerous’

While BTS leader RM shared exciting new concept photos for his upcoming album Indigo and doing his best to keep ARMY cheerful, the latest news regarding Jin’s enlistment date has led to much sadness on social media. According to K-Media reports, the vocalist is supposed to enlist by December 13, nine days after he turns 30. The recruit training center is in Yeoncheon, Gyeongi-Do. Big Hit had reacted to the reports and said in a statement, “We cannot confirm these details at this time. We ask for your understanding.”

However, Jin put out a statement that roughly translates to, “There’s the news that I didn’t want to see, but ARMY cannot come to the boot camp, as it could be dangerous and it will be crowded. ARMY I love you.”

The K-Media reports further stated that he would return from duty on June 13, 2024. ARMY is distraught and has trended Jin on Twitter, with many wishing him all the best. Others have begun sharing emotional edits of the vocalist, hoping that he does one more VLive before he leaves.

BTS Jin bid an emotional farewell to ARMY during the Argentina concert in October, where he sang his solo Astronaut with Coldplay. He had revealed that he had plans to go after the release of their album BE in 2020, but after the success of Butter and Permission To Dance, he stayed on, despite receiving much hate.

Astronaut was a parting gift for fans, and the singer has also been keeping fans busy with his latest slew of variety shows. He also featured in the latest episodes of Run BTS, which brought much joy to ARMY. The schedules for the rest of the members have not been decided yet, though they are expected to reconvene as a band in 2025.