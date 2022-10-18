scorecardresearch
Is BTS’ Jin’s collaboration with Coldplay titled Aurora? ARMY plays detective and decodes cryptic messages

ARMY is busy gathering clues about BTS' Jin's mysterious collaboration, which is reportedly with Coldplay.

BTS JinBTS' Jin would be moving forward with the process of military (Photo: Instagram/ Jin)

While ARMY battles mixed emotions after BTS’ announcement to enlist for mandatory military service, Big Hit confirmed that Jin would release his solo single at the end of October. There has been much speculation on whether the collaboration is with the British rock band Coldplay, considering both the bands share a close friendship. In a statement, the agency said, “The exact details of the date and time, collaboration, and more will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding.”

Meanwhile, fans have been playing detectives and trying to piece together what the collaboration could be. Many came to the conclusion that the song is titled Aurora, as the art director who worked with Coldplay answered a question on Instagram with a whale emoji—another symbol for BTS. One fan wrote, “‘Aurora’ is the lost song of Coldplay‘s Album ‘Music of Sphere’ and in October 21 , The Art Director that worked with Coldplay answered Q&A with ‘Whale’ emoji  So, Jin‘s new single will be titled ‘Aurora’?” 

Another wrote, “Aurora? I just know it’s going to be the most beautiful song ever.” One fan wrote, “WAIT COLDPLAY AND JIN?! ARE WE FINALLY GETTING AURORA?! IS THIS THE COLLAB?!”

At the recently-held Busan concert, Jin had also announced his plans to release a collaboration. He had said, “I have a new album coming out. It’s not that big of a deal. It’s just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of contents to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”  Two days later, Big Hit agency revealed that the band would be proceeding with the military plans without further delay, beginning with Jin, who turns 30 in December.

Big Hit’s statement had read, “Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

