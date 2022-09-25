BTS’ Jin promises ARMY that he is working on his music and will return with ‘good content’, watch new Bangtan Bomb

BTS’ Jin might seem as if he is all about swag and confidence, but true ARMY knows that the vocalist is actually quite introverted and is rather uncomfortable in crowds. Quite often, he forgets that he is a K-Pop superstar and wonders how to handle celebrities. Recently, in a new Bangtan Bomb, a nervous Jin practises conversation with actors at the movie premiere of Emergency Declaration, which had released earlier this year. Earlier, fans had also seen Jin sidling into the room and being led by the hand around the room by lead actor Kim Nam-gil. Now, in the new video, the singer explained that he was actually sweating throughout and that it is always difficult for him start a conversation with people he has just met.

Before going to the photowall, Jin frantically practises all the heart poses he knows. When he’s called, he goes amid loud cheering and poses for the cameras, albeit nervously. “I can’t see, I didn’t know the flashes were so bright,” he says after leaving the room. He insists the whole photo-taking experience took long, though everyone around him says that it was actually rather short. As he leaves the venue he expresses his gratitude for the fans. “Even though it was so unfamiliar to be up there, [thanks to the fans] I felt at ease. It was so great to see you.”

The video also shared Jin’s experience for the Hunt premiere, where he muses on what poses to do next. He then writes on a piece of paper, “Fighting” which is also a exclamation of motivation in Korean. As he heads to the photowall with Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae, he holds up the paper, which leaves all impressed and amused. After the premiere he asks, “Did I look professional today? Why do I look so handsome today?” He adds, “I felt so proud and happy on seeing ARMY. Seeing them at concerts is the best, and we’re doing another concert in October, and I’m working on my music. So I’ll return to you with good content and music.” Jin is referring to the Busan concert in October.

While the band members have taken a step back from collectively making music, they are busy with their individual promotions. RM had earlier hinted that his solo album will be out at the end of the year, and Jimin’s photos at the recording studio have gone viral. Meanwhile, J-Hope just released his latest track, Rush Hour, a collaboration with Crush.